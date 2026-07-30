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Home / Business / Recruitment Is the Last Major Business Workflow Waiting to Be Automated

Recruitment Is the Last Major Business Workflow Waiting to Be Automated

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 30: As platforms like n8n automate business operations, InCruiter introduces a specialised AI Hiring Automation Platform to eliminate manual recruitment workflows. Workflow automation has transformed how businesses operate across finance, sales and customer support. However, recruitment remains one of the most manual business functions, with recruiters spending nearly 60% of their time on administrative tasks such as screening resumes, scheduling interviews, coordinating interview panels and collecting feedback instead of engaging with candidates.

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As organisations increasingly adopt AI across business functions, InCruiter, a Bengaluru-based HRTech company, is building a specialised AI Hiring Automation Platform designed to automate the complete recruitment lifecycle using Agentic AI.

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The platform helps enterprises automate repetitive hiring workflows, reducing time-to-hire by up to 75%, lowering recruitment costs by up to 80%, and enabling hiring teams to conduct interviews 4X faster while improving candidate experience.

Explaining the need for a specialised hiring automation platform, Anil Agarwal, Founder & CEO of InCruiter, said:

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"Workflow automation has transformed how modern businesses operate, but recruitment has remained largely untouched. Hiring isn't just a sequence of tasks it is a complex process involving people, interviews, assessments and decisions. Generic automation platforms can connect systems, but they don't understand recruitment. We built InCruiter to change that by creating an AI platform that automates hiring with the intelligence and context recruiters need. "

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI across business operations, InCruiter believes recruitment will be the next function to transition from manual coordination to autonomous, AI-driven workflows.

About InCruiter

InCruiter is a B2B SaaS-based HR-tech company that offers Full-stack Interview Intelligence and Automation Ecosystem powered by Agentic AI. It enables enterprises to improve hiring quality through intelligent interview technologies, expert-led interview services, and advanced assessment frameworks, delivering faster, fairer, and more data-driven talent decisions at scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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