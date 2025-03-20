Red FM Announces Season 3 of the Quiz India Movement - The Ultimate T20 League Quiz Challenge

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 20: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, announced season 3 of the Quiz India Movement, a celebration of India's unending craze for cricket. Following on the phenomenal success of its previous editions, this season is back to celebrate India's unyielding passion for cricket and knowledge during the T20 League. The quiz promises an immersive experience for participants, blending the excitement of cricket trivia with the thrill of the first ever live quizzing.

RJ Purab, the host of Red FM Delhi's Morning No. 1 Show, known for his unique infectious wit and ingenious entertainment style will be leading this quiz. The campaign kick started from 17th March and will conclude on 25th May 2024. Every Monday to Friday during the Morning No. 1 show across 37 cities, listeners can tune in between 10 am to 11 am and win exciting prizes up to Rs. 20,00,000/-.

The questions will be narrated on-air and will simultaneously appear on the website, enhancing the quiz experience for both radio and online audiences. Daily winners will be awarded a prize of Rs. 20,000, while a weekly bumper prize of Rs1,00,000 will be presented to one lucky participant selected from the week's entries every Friday.

Speaking about the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM & Magic FM, said, "Cricket is a passion that unites a billion hearts. The energy, the excitement, and the unwavering love for the game bring people together like nothing else. With the Quiz India Movement, we celebrate this spirit by giving fans a platform to showcase their knowledge and win big. As we launch Season 3, the power of radio and digital will create an unforgettable experience, making the festival of cricket even grander. This season, we are set to reach more fans, engage with greater intensity, and amplify the thrill of the game. It's time to cheer, compete, and celebrate cricket in a way that truly resonates with its biggest fans. We are truly humbled and grateful by the response from our listeners, which continues to inspire us in making this campaign bigger and better."

Join the movement now: quizindiamovement.in

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

