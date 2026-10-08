Reddit Post Removal Is Possible, and 90% of Harmful Posts Come Down, Says Respect Network

VMPL

Richmond (Virginia) [US], October 8: Search for almost any name long enough and a Reddit thread will turn up. It might be a heated argument from years ago, an anonymous accusation, or a post listing where someone lives, and it often ranks above the person's own website. Respect Network LLC, an online reputation management firm in Richmond, Kentucky, said today that such threads can be removed far more often than most people assume, and it explained how its team gets them taken down.

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The firm reports a 90% removal success rate on harmful posts across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, and Reddit. Company executives say Reddit is where the distance between what people think is possible and what can actually be done is widest, largely because few people understand how the site is governed.

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Reddit is not one community but thousands of them. Each subreddit is run by volunteer moderators who set their own rules and decide what stays up, while Reddit's paid administrators enforce a separate, site-wide content policy that applies everywhere. A thread can therefore be taken down by a moderator, by an administrator, or by the person who wrote it, and a complaint sent to the wrong one usually goes nowhere. Meanwhile, search engines index Reddit heavily, so a thread that names a person can keep surfacing long after the conversation that produced it has ended.

The stakes are practical. A hiring manager, landlord, or prospective client who searches a name sees the top results and rarely scrolls past them. A single Reddit thread in that position can quietly cost someone an interview, a lease, or a contract, and the person may never learn it was the reason.

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"Most people who try to deal with a Reddit post start by replying to it, and that is the worst move available," said Eric Rivas, CEO of Respect Network. "Replies bump the thread, draw more readers, and give the original poster a reason to dig in. The better question is who has the authority to remove this particular post, and what rule gives them a reason to."

That question drives how the firm's team approaches each case. Respect Network's Reddit post removal service begins by working out whether a thread is best handled by a subreddit's moderators or by Reddit's administrators. A courteous, well-documented message to a moderator can end a problem within hours when the post breaks that community's own rules. When the moderators do not respond, or when the content violates Reddit's site-wide policy no matter what a subreddit allows, the case goes to the administrators with the specific provision cited.

The content itself determines how strong a case is. Posts that publish a home address, phone number, or workplace, threads built to harass a named person, accounts that impersonate a real individual or business, and intimate images shared without consent are the categories most likely to come down, because they run directly against written policy. Posts that make false statements of fact can also qualify, and in serious cases the firm evaluates whether a formal legal notice or court order is realistic. Opinion, honest criticism, and lawful discussion are a different matter. Those are generally protected, and the firm says it declines to pursue them.

Timing matters as well. Authors can edit or delete a post as soon as they suspect someone is acting on it, which can make an accusation impossible to document afterward. The firm therefore captures a thread in full before any request goes out, including the address, timestamps, usernames, and surrounding comments. The record also tends to help the request itself, since reviewers respond to specifics.

A removal is not always the end of the story. Deleted threads can linger in cached search results, in archive sites, and in crossposts to other communities. Respect Network said it checks for those copies after a takedown and keeps watching for re-uploads, so a problem fixed in October does not reappear in December.

The people who seek this kind of help are often not public figures. They are private individuals who were named in a dispute, physicians and executives facing an unsupported allegation, and small business owners dealing with a fake account or a coordinated pile-on. Many have spent days refreshing a thread and wondering whether anything can be done.

"Our job is to give them a straight answer first," Rivas said. "If a post can come down, we tell them how and how long it should take. If it cannot, we say that too, before they spend anything. That honesty is a big part of why we can stand behind a 90% success rate." The firm works on a success basis, charging for URLs approved for removal rather than for hours of effort.

Reddit is one of six platforms covered by Respect Network's social media removal work. The firm said it expects demand to keep rising as employers, customers, and courts rely more on what a search for a name turns up, and that it plans to keep building its platform expertise and legal capability in response.

Respect Network LLC is an online reputation management firm headquartered at 212 N 2nd Street, Suite 100, Richmond, KY 40475. The firm removes damaging online content through documented, policy-based, and legal strategies, serving individuals, professionals, and businesses nationwide. Learn more at respectnetwork.com.

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Respect Network LLC

Phone: +1 (859) 667-1073

Email: pr@respectnetwork.com

Website: https://respectnetwork.com

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