Reddit ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador   

Social media platform Reddit on Wednesday announced Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador.

Sports fans will now have exclusive opportunities to engage with Tendulkar in Reddit communities, the company said in a statement.

Through his official Reddit profile, the batting icon will share personal reflections, match insights, and exclusive content.

“In the coming months, Tendulkar will also appear in a new marketing campaign for Reddit in India as well as other markets throughout the world,” the statement said.

On his association with Reddit, Tendulkar said, “For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together.”

Reddit Vice President International Growth, Durgesh Kaushik said Tendulkar’s name is synonymous with cricket excellence and he possesses a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent.

“His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the ‘Master Blaster’,” he added.

Earlier this year, Reddit announced a partnership with Italian professional football league Serie A and last year, it announced a new partnership program with major US professional sports leagues, including NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour and Nascar, the company said.