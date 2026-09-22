Redefining Complex Revision Hip Surgery: Dr. Avtar Singh Achieves Landmark First with Roboswiss Smart Surgeon Assisted surgery

By combining decades of revision joint expertise with miniaturized Swiss optical tracking, Dr. Avtar Singh restores anatomical balance and lifelong joint stability in high complexity revision hip arthroplasty.

In the field of joint replacement, hip revision surgery represents the ultimate test of surgical skill. When a previous hip replacement goes wrong, wears down or causes persistent instability and bone loss, correcting the defect requires extreme accuracy. Dr Avtar Singh, one of the country's foremost joint reconstruction surgeons, has achieved a groundbreaking clinical milestone by successfully performing a pioneering first revision hip arthroplasty in India guided by the Roboswiss Handheld Smart Surgeon Assisted Surgery.

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Unlike traditional computer assisted systems that rely on invasive bone anchor pins, Roboswiss is a miniaturized, handheld optical navigation device. It provides instantaneous, sub millimeter measurements of the cup inclination, anteversion and leg length equalization directly inside the sterile operating area, enabling Dr. Avtar Singh to preserve essential bone stock while reconstructing the joint.

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This pioneer milestone under Dr. Avtar Singh's leadership sets a new gold standard in patient outcomes for complex revision orthopedics across India.

This successful first revision hip case in India under Roboswiss guidance highlights Dr. Avtar Singh's continued leadership in adopting advanced orthopedic navigation technologies to solve the most complex joint conditions.

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