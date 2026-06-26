Redesign Health Partners With Sky Impact Capital as It Enters India to Back Next-Generation Healthcare AI Companies

BusinessWire India

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New York [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Redesign Health, a global venture and applied technology firm, today announced its deeper expansion into India, with plans to invest in and partner with a new generation of founders building healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) companies for India and global markets.

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The expansion reflects Redesign Health's conviction that India is one of the best markets in the world for building and investing in healthcare AI. The country combines a large and rapidly growing healthcare market, digital infrastructure that enables rapid scaling, world-class healthcare incumbents with whom to partner, and a deep pool of technical talent. As part of this effort, Redesign Health has partnered with healthcare-focused, operationally-oriented investment firm Sky Impact Capital and is in the process of raising a dedicated investment vehicle to support early-stage healthcare AI companies in India, with a focus on pre-seed and ideation-stage founders.

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"India represents one of the most important opportunities in global healthcare and AI," said Brett Shaheen, Founder and CEO of Redesign Health. "The combination of engineering talent, clinical need, and system complexity creates the conditions to build solutions that are both locally transformative and globally relevant. We see an opportunity to partner with founders at the earliest stages and help them build companies that define the future of healthcare both within the country and at a global scale."

"We are excited to partner with Redesign Health, whose proven model brings a differentiated capability to the Indian market and is the right model to capitalize on India's advantages to create and capture value in healthcare," said Aakash Sachdev, Founder & Managing Partner of Sky Impact Capital and Co-Founder & General Partner of Redesign Health India. "Since inception in 2018, Sky Impact Capital has impacted millions of lives, and through this partnership, we believe we can work with exceptional founders, leverage technology to expand access and improve outcomes, and build leading healthcare companies for India and from India for the world."

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India is emerging as a critical center of innovation, particularly in healthcare, where the need for scalable, technology-enabled solutions is immediate. India's healthcare system operates at a level of scale and diversity that few other markets can match, creating an environment where AI solutions can be developed, tested, and refined across a wide range of real-world conditions. At the same time, the country's growing base of engineers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs is increasingly focused on building companies with global reach.

"Over the past several months, we've spoken with more than a hundred healthcare and AI founders across India. What stands out is their ambition not only to improve healthcare outcomes in India, but to build companies with the potential to shape healthcare globally," said Adam Jones, Managing Director at Redesign Health. "With our approach to founder support, deep healthcare expertise, and presence across India, the Middle East, and the United States, we believe Redesign is uniquely positioned to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of building and scaling global healthcare businesses."

Redesign Health's model is designed to support founders from ideation through exit, an area where there is still limited structured support in India, particularly for healthcare-focused companies. Through its platform, Redesign Health will:

- Partner with founders at the pre-seed and concept stage to refine concepts, and navigate regulatory, reimbursement, and commercialization pathways, achieving rapid product-market fit;

- Provide product and go-to-market expertise, accelerating commercial traction; and

- Support companies in building for both Indian and global markets, to build Indian national champions and achieve venture scale outcomes.

Beyond company creation, Redesign Health's expansion is also focused on contributing to the evolution of India's healthcare system itself. AI-enabled solutions developed in India have the potential to expand access to care across underserved populations, improve early detection and disease management, increase system efficiency in high-demand environments, and create new models for delivering care at scale. Redesign plans to work closely with healthcare providers, partners, and policymakers to support the responsible development and deployment of these technologies.

With a team of investors and operators already established in India, Redesign Health is accelerating its buildout in India, expanding its local team, advancing development partnerships, and progressing a pipeline of early-stage investment opportunities. Further updates, including initial company launches and strategic partnerships, are expected in the coming months.

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