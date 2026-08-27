REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launches Globally with 10,000mAh That Is Built for Years

REDMI Note Series, with over 500 million devices shipped across more than 100 markets, now delivers its most powerful battery ever on Pro Max model: 10,000mAh, up to 3 days of worry-free use on a single charge, and battery health lasting up to 6 years.

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BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi today unveiled REDMI Note 17 Series, expanding its best-selling lineup with four new models, including the first-ever Pro Max variant. Featuring larger batteries, fast charging, REDMI Titan Quality, flagship-grade experience, and a bold new design, the series delivers a new level of long-lasting reliability in the mid-range segment, responding to today's user demand for longer device lifespan and staying true to REDMI's vision of a smartphone built for years.

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"REDMI Note Series has continually made premium products more accessible, and delivered premium quality across every product we make," says Anne Wang, REDMI marketing director at Xiaomi International. "Guided by that focus, it has earned the trust of users around the globe throughout its 12-year history, with more than a dozen generations and over 500 million shipments worldwide." The newly launched REDMI Note 17 Series builds on that foundation with a six-year "built for years" commitment spanning battery longevity, security patch updates, and sustained system smoothness, setting a higher standard for long-term reliability. Built to REDMI Titan Quality standards, the REDMI Note 17 Series takes every hit and comes out looking untouched. The entire series has received TÜV SÜD certification for long-lasting battery performance, while the Pro models further raise the bar as the industry's first devices to receive TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification across battery performance, drop resistance, and water resistance.

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Leading the series, REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is equipped with a 10,000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery that delivers up to three days of use on a single charge and provides a full day of power in just 20 minutes of charging under Boost Mode, backed by 100W HyperCharge and up to 27W wired reverse charging. REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G features an 8,340mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge, while REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 come with a 7,700mAh battery and 45W turbo charging. Supported by a smart battery management system, the series is designed to retain battery health for up to 6 years of use.

For everyday durability, the two Pro models feature REDMI Titan Structure with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance, 2-meter water resistance tested for 72 hours, and Wet Touch Technology 2.0. Certified for 3-meter drop resistance by SGS, they are built with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and a flagship-level internal architecture to handle accidental drops and daily wear.

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The series also introduces a refreshed aesthetic with a redesigned camera module, a flat display, gently rounded corners, and a dual-finish back panel, while the Pro models feature an upgraded mid-frame design for a smoother in-hand feel. The Pro Max model further stands out with an exclusive photochromic Cloud Blush finish, adding a distinctive touch to the design.

Beyond that, the series delivers flagship-grade experiences across display, performance, and camera. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G features a 6.83-inch display with up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution for bright and vivid content viewing. Powered by Xiaomi HyperAI, REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G delivers a more intuitive and efficient AI-powered experience. For photography, the Pro Max model supports true-to-life portrait capture, dual‑video, and 4K recording, alongside AI Creativity Assistant such as AI Glare Removal and AI Erase Pro.

* All battery capacities are typical capacity.

* All data is based on Xiaomi internal data and Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary.

* The six-year "built for years" commitment covers battery longevity, security patch updates, and sustained smoothness, with specific coverage varying by product model and market. Please refer to official Xiaomi product announcements for market-specific details.

* Features described in this article, including battery capacity, water and dust resistance rating, drop resistance certifications, and battery technology, vary by model and between markets and sales channels. Not all features are available on all models. Please refer to the official Xiaomi product announcements for model-specific details.

* Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels.

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