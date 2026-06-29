RedPad Games Advances Dustland Infrastructure with Tencent Cloud as AKCEL Growth Fund Strengthens Digital Entertainment Investment Strategy

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Dubai [UAE], June 29: RedPad Games today announced a collaboration with Tencent Cloud in connection with Dustland, covering cloud infrastructure and resources, as well as the joint exploration of promotion opportunities to support the project's long-term development and growth.

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The collaboration has been highlighted by AKCEL Growth Fund as a strategic milestone aligned with its broader investment focus on scalable digital entertainment, gaming infrastructure, and technology-enabled consumer platforms. As the gaming and interactive entertainment sectors continue to expand globally, the collaboration reflects the type of operationally scalable, technology-backed growth that AKCEL Growth Fund seeks to support across high-potential digital ventures.

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As part of the collaboration, RedPad Games has completed the migration of Dustland's cloud operations onto Tencent Cloud. The migration represents an important operational milestone for Dustland and strengthens the foundation for its ongoing development, live operations, and future scalability.

Tencent Cloud brings substantial experience in technology infrastructure, large-scale digital ecosystems, cloud services, and live online products. For RedPad Games, the collaboration provides access to infrastructure capabilities and technical expertise that support the long-term stability, scalability, and operational development of Dustland.

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"We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Tencent Cloud," said Vildan Fazylov, CEO of RedPad Games. "The completion of the cloud operation migration is an important step for the project. We believe Tencent Cloud's expertise and broader ecosystem support further strengthen our operational capabilities and create meaningful additional opportunities for the continued growth of our product."

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud, said: "We are pleased to work with RedPad Games to support the sustainable operation and growth of Dustland. We look forward to contributing our cloud expertise and exploring broader collaboration opportunities together."

From an investment perspective, the collaboration reinforces RedPad Games' positioning as a gaming company focused not only on product development, but also on scalable infrastructure, operational resilience, and long-term market expansion. For AKCEL Growth Fund, RedPad Games represents the type of company that fits within its growth strategy: a technology-driven business with international market potential, scalable digital infrastructure, and the ability to benefit from strategic ecosystem partnerships.

"Digital entertainment is becoming one of the most scalable consumer technology sectors globally," said Amit Kaushal, Chairman of AKCEL Holding. "RedPad Games' collaboration with Tencent Cloud demonstrates the importance of combining strong creative products with world-class infrastructure. Through AKCEL Growth Fund, we are focused on supporting companies that can scale beyond local markets and build long-term value through technology, partnerships, and disciplined execution."

The collaboration reflects RedPad Games' continued focus on strengthening both the technical foundation and market position of Dustland as the company advances the project's next stage of development. It also supports AKCEL Growth Fund's wider strategy of backing growth companies operating at the intersection of technology, media, gaming, and digital consumer engagement.

About RedPad Games

RedPad Games is a game development company focused on creating and operating interactive entertainment products for international audiences. The company combines product development, live operations, and strategic partnerships to support scalable projects with long-term growth potential.

About AKCEL Growth Fund

AKCEL Growth Fund is a growth investment platform focused on supporting scalable companies across technology, digital infrastructure, entertainment, real estate, consumer platforms, and other high-growth sectors. The fund's strategy is centered on backing businesses with strong market potential, operational scalability, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and international expansion.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through its extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. Tencent Cloud serves industries including gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Media Contact

Evgeny Blinov

CMO

RedPad Games

media@redpad.games

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