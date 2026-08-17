Reelax, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform, is tackling one of the fastest-growing pain points in Indian digital marketing: the gap between how quickly brands sign creator deals and how little they actually know about who they're signing. With 1M+ verified creators on its platform and 1 in every 5 influencers getting hired in India doing so through Reelax, the company has quietly become the backbone of the country's creator economy.

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As India's creator economy scales, brands across FMCG, BFSI, D2C, edtech, and entertainment are turning to AI-powered influencer marketing platforms for end-to-end creator management from influencer discovery and vetting to campaign analytics and ROI tracking. Reelax's influencer analytics dashboard gives marketing teams a single platform for influencer background checks, fake follower detection, audience quality analysis, and brand safety screening replacing fragmented manual processes with automated influencer due diligence. Whether managing micro-influencer campaigns across Tier 2 cities or large-scale creator networks for national launches, brands use Reelax to run compliant, data-driven influencer marketing campaigns that deliver measurable results.

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The numbers behind the problem are hard to ignore. India's influencer marketing industry is on track to reach ₹34,000 crore by 2026. The Advertising Standards Council of India flagged 1,609 influencer violations in FY 2025-26 a record. Brands are moving fast. The vetting process is not keeping up.

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Reelax is changing that with a platform that combines AI content auditing, audience quality analysis, and real-time campaign monitoring giving brands a structured view of creator risk before any contract is signed.

"The influencer economy in India is growing faster than the infrastructure around it. We built Reelax to be that infrastructure not just for matching brands with creators, but for making sure every partnership is one the brand can stand behind five years from now," said Brij Singh, CEO, Reelax.

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What the Platform Does The Reelax analytics suite scans 12–18 months of a creator's content history, generating a one-page risk report covering content signals, audience quality, and compliance flags. Marketing teams reviewing shortlists of 30–50 creators get actionable summaries in minutes. During live campaigns, the platform monitors contracted creators and alerts brands in real time if content crosses predefined risk thresholds using Influencer Campaign Analytics Tool.

Brands using the platform consistently remove 15–25% of their initial creator shortlist before any conversation takes place eliminating risk before it becomes a headline.

"In the next 12 months, every serious brand in India will have a creator vetting process the way they have a legal review process today. We're building the standard for what that looks like," added Mr Singh.

About Reelax Reelax is an AI-powered influencer marketing platform operating across pan-India markets with 500,000+ verified creators, 2,000+ campaigns, and 500+ brand clients. Services span influencer campaigns, UGC production (Reelax Studio), performance media buying, podcasts, and retail activations.

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