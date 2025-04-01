Reeracoen Vietnam Report Reveals Surge in Local Hiring Amid Growing Investor Confidence in 2025

PRNewswire

Ho Chi Minh City/ Hanoi [Vietnam], April 1: Reeracoen Vietnam, a leading recruitment agency, has reported a significant surge in local hiring as Vietnamese companies intensify their focus on domestic talent acquisition in 2025. According to the newly released Vietnamese Company Hiring Trends 2025 report, nearly 62% of businesses plan to expand their workforce through local recruitment, highlighting Vietnam's strengthening labor market and the rising confidence of global investors.

Despite a modest 3% decline in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, Vietnam achieved record-breaking disbursements, up 9.4% year-over-year, demonstrating strong confidence from international enterprises. Major players, including Google, Siemens, Qualcomm, and Ericsson, have reaffirmed their commitment to Vietnam following high-level government engagements. These trends reinforce Vietnam's growing status as a "thi truong beo bo" (promising market) for foreign investment and sustainable growth.

As companies seek to scale, many are turning to recruitment agencies to efficiently fill talent gaps. Reeracoen's report indicates that 57.3% of companies are leveraging these services to secure skilled professionals faster. Furthermore, to attract and retain top talent, 37.2% of businesses plan salary increases of 5-6% with many also enhancing Tet bonuses beyond the traditional one-month standard.

"The robust surge in local hiring and the strategic use of recruitment agencies underscore Vietnam's emerging strength as a dynamic labour market," said Mr Kosuke Soejima, General Director of Reeracoen. "Our report shows that companies are not only securing essential talent but also investing in competitive compensation to drive growth in 2025. This proactive approach is vital for sustaining operational success and reinforcing confidence in our domestic workforce."

Alongside local hiring, Reeracoen's report outlines essential considerations for international businesses entering Vietnam. These include compliance with local laws, respect for Vietnam's territorial integrity (especially in official maps), culturally attuned labor practices, transparent tax and contract management, and strong corporate social responsibility.

"Vietnam is rapidly evolving into a magnet for both local innovation and global investments," added Mr Masato Sekine, Country Manager of Reeracoen Vietnam. "With record FDI disbursements and our comprehensive hiring strategies, businesses can effectively navigate the complexities of local regulations and cultural nuances. This integrated approach not only propels company growth but also enriches the overall talent ecosystem."

Reeracoen Vietnam plays a pivotal role in this transformation by offering tailored recruitment solutions that align with both local market dynamics and international business expectations. The report further reveals that:

* 84.9% of businesses focusing exclusively on domestic recruitment

* 70.6% of businesses successfully hiring local employees

* 76.6% of companies cited profitability as the main driver behind salary increases

These trends highlight Vietnam's emergence as a sustainable growth engine, offering companies a balance of skilled labor, economic resilience, and increasing international credibility.

