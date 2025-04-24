Refex Industries Reports 88% YoY Growth in Net Profit for FY25

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24: Refex Industries Limited (NSE - REFEX | BSE - 532884), Powering India's green transformation with a dynamic portfolio spanning Ash & Coal Handling, Refrigerant Gases, and Green Mobility, the Company announces its Audited Financial Results for Q4 & FY25--marking yet another leap forward on its path to a sustainable tomorrow.

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY25 Standalone Financial Performance

* Total Income: Rs 629.07 Cr, YoY growth of 81.97%

* EBITDA: Rs 63.21 Cr, YoY growth of 45.30%

* Net Profit: Rs 57.09 Cr, YoY growth of 59.68%

* Basic EPS: Rs 4.42, YoY growth of 36.79%

FY25 Standalone Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs 2,482.52 Cr, YoY growth of 78.75%

* EBITDA: Rs 216.42 Cr, YoY growth of 45.48%

* Net Profit: Rs 189.41 Cr, YoY growth of 87.63%

* Basic EPS: Rs 15.46, YoY growth of 69.49%

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs 643.88 Cr, YoY growth of 83.80%

* EBITDA: Rs 63.82 Cr, YoY growth of 54.71%

* Net Profit: Rs 47.92 Cr, YoY growth of 43.59%

* Basic EPS: Rs 3.71, YoY growth of 23.00%

FY25 Consolidated Financial Performance:

* Total Income: Rs 2,518.02 Cr, YoY growth of 79.73%

* EBITDA: Rs 209.81 Cr, YoY growth of 43.61%

* Net Profit: Rs 158.38 Cr, YoY growth of 70.34%

* Basic EPS: Rs 12.93, YoY growth of 53.87%

Other Key Highlights:

Consolidated Revenue Composition for Q4 FY25:

* Ash & Coal Handling: Rs 591.68 Cr

* Refrigerant Gas: Rs 16.59 Cr

* Power Trading: Rs 1.24 Cr

* Green Mobility: Rs 15.44 Cr

* Solar Power: Rs 2.78 Cr

Consolidated Revenue Composition for FY25:

* Ash & Coal Handling: Rs 2,235.57 Cr

* Refrigerant Gas: Rs 61.59 Cr

* Power Trading: Rs 109 Cr

* Green Mobility: Rs 37.64 Cr

* Solar Power: Rs 11.62 Cr

* Others: Rs 7.59 Cr

* Sale of service: Rs 4.65 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Anil Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Refex Industries Limited said, "FY25 marks another defining chapter in our journey as we continue to steer Refex towards sustainable, future-focused growth. Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and the strategic realignments we've made across key verticals.

During the year, we made decisive moves to strengthen and expand our green mobility vertical--a segment we are actively investing in for long-term growth. The recent realignment of our Bengaluru operations w.r.t the phase out of our airport taxi operations reflects our sharpened focus on B2B and B2B2C opportunities that will be anchored in long-term partnerships and stable demand.

In the renewable energy space, we advanced our clean energy strategy with the formation of Venwind Refex Power Limited that will focus on manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of wind turbines. Another step-down subsidiary Venwind Refex Power Services Limited was incorporated which will undertake O&M services for wind.

As we scale sustainably across sectors, Refex remains steadfast in its purpose to enable India's green transition while creating enduring value for all."

Recent Highlights of Refex Industries Limited

