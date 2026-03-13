DT
Home / Business / Refroid and TierX Unveil India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure Stack: A Landmark Partnership for Indigenous Modular Data Centers

Refroid and TierX Unveil India's Sovereign AI Infrastructure Stack: A Landmark Partnership for Indigenous Modular Data Centers

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: On the sidelines of the 7th CII Datacenter Blueprint Summit, Refroid Technologies, the pioneer in high-density thermal engineering, and TierX Datacenters, a leader in rapid-deployment modular infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to launch India's first completely indigenous, "Make in India" modular data center stack.

The collaboration integrates Refroid's proprietary liquid cooling systems--specifically Direct-to-Chip (DLC) and advanced Immersion Cooling--with TierX's OCP-aligned (Open Compute Project) prefabricated architectures. This union creates a turnkey, sovereign foundation for the next era of decentralized AI, academic research, and edge computing, ensuring that India's digital future remains independent of global supply chain dependencies.

Direct-to-Chip (DLC) at the Core of Modular Scalability

While the partnership covers the full spectrum of liquid cooling, the primary focus is the industrial-scale deployment of Direct-to-Chip (DLC) in Modular Data Centers. These factory-built, prefabricated facilities are engineered to support the massive thermal profiles of next-generation, high-TDP processors (exceeding 500W per socket) within a mobile and scalable form factor.

Key Elements of the Sovereign Stack:

* Micro Data Centers for Research & Education: Specialized high-density units designed to bring supercomputing capabilities to university campuses and decentralized research laboratories. These units allow for rapid deployment of AI-ready labs without the need for traditional, brick-and-mortar data center construction.

* Prefabricated AI Modules: Fully integrated, liquid-cooled DLC blocks that provide hyperscale efficiency in a modular footprint, enabling industrial and scientific hubs to scale compute power as needed.

* Thermal Mastery in High Ambient Conditions: Proving that Indian engineering can lead the global map, the Refroid-TierX stack aims to achieve a benchmark PUE of 1.2, even in challenging high-ambient temperature regions, setting a new global standard for sustainable tropical data center design.

Ravikumar Enamsetti, CEO of TierX Datacenters, stated:

"TierX is redefining the velocity of infrastructure deployment. By merging our OCP-standard modular engineering with Refroid's world-class thermal innovation, we are delivering a 'Make in India' solution that is fundamentally superior to imported alternatives. This partnership empowers our educational and research institutions with sovereign, secure, and scalable high-performance compute that can be deployed anywhere, from dense urban centers to remote campus sites."

Satya Bhavaraju, CEO of Refroid Technologies, commented:

"This is more than a partnership; it is a declaration of Indian thermal sovereignty. By achieving a PUE of 1.05 in local ambient conditions, we are not just matching global standards--we are resetting them. Our DLC-enabled modular clusters, powered by our indigenous dielectric fluids co-developed with BPCL, ensure that the backbone of India's AI and Research ecosystem is built on home-grown intellectual property, putting India firmly on the global map of advanced data center engineering."

The joint solutions will be featured at a forthcoming TierX Experience Center, providing live demonstrations of India's first fully indigenous, liquid-cooled modular infrastructure stack to domestic and international stakeholders.

About Refroid Technologies

Refroid Technologies is India's first end-to-end liquid cooling solutions company. With a mission to drive sustainability and thermal performance, Refroid specializes in Direct-to-Chip (DLC), Immersion Cooling, and Hybrid Load Banks, enabling the next generation of sovereign AI and HPC infrastructure.

Website:https://www.refroid.com/

About TierX Datacenters

TierX Datacenters is a next-generation infrastructure provider specializing in OCP-aligned prefabricated and modular data center solutions. TierX combines engineering speed with indigenous manufacturing to deliver the world's most efficient and rapidly deployable digital foundations.

Website: www.tierxdcs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932984/Refroid_and_TierX.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

