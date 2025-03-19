PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19: Refroid Technologies, a leader in advanced cooling solutions for data centers, today announced the launch of the industry's first hybrid load bank designed exclusively for Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) environments. This groundbreaking solution enables data center operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and integrators to rigorously test and optimize their liquid cooling infrastructure by a concurrently simulating both liquid-side and airside loads.

* Pioneering Innovation Enables Comprehensive Testing of Both Liquid-Side and Airside Loads in Next-Generation Data Centers

Advertisement

Bridging the Validation Gap for DCLC Systems

Traditional load banks are tailored for air-cooled environments, leaving a critical gap in the testing and commissioning of DCLC-enabled data centers. Refroid Technologies' hybrid load bank addresses this challenge by:

Advertisement

* Simulating Real-World IT Workloads: Replicating heat loads transferred to the liquid cooling loop, ensuring rack level thermal infrastructure validation.

* Mimicking Airside Loads: Testing hybrid environments where DCLC coexists with traditional air-cooled infrastructure.

* Optimizing Performance Metrics: Allowing operators to measure Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), coolant flow rates, and thermal efficiency before live deployment.

Unlocking New Possibilities for Liquid Cooling Adoption

As data centers increasingly adopt liquid cooling for high-density compute workloads, there is a pressing need for accurate and scalable testing solutions. Refroid's hybrid load bank provides:

* Easy to Deploy & Configure: Deployed in place of IT server racks helps mimic Aisle deployment with ability to reconfigure Liquid to Air side thermal loading at Rack level and server level instances, providing flexibility - 60:40 / 70:30 / 80:20 etc.

* Comprehensive Performance Analysis: Validates heat removal efficiency under varied workloads.

* Risk-Free Deployment: Identifies potential cooling inefficiencies before live IT hardware installation.

* Industry Compliance & Future-Readiness: Supports adherence to evolving thermal management standards.

A Step Toward the Future of Sustainable Data Centers

"With this launch, we are solving a fundamental challenge for the liquid cooling industry-- effective pre-deployment testing," said Satya Bhavaraju, CEO of Refroid Technologies. "By concurrently simulating both liquid-side and Airside thermal loads, we enable data centers to fine-tune their cooling strategies, reduce risks, and maximize energy efficiency."

Availability

The Refroid Hybrid Load Bank is now available for data center operators, liquid cooling solution providers, and system integrators. For more information, visit www.refroid.com

About Refroid Technologies

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Refroid Technologies specializes in advanced cooling solutions for data centers, both DCLC and Liquid Immersion Cooling. The first Indian company in the liquid cooling space, Refroid's solutions are designed to manage heat dissipation and improve energy usage with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.05.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644136/Hybrid_Load_Banks_Refroid_Technologies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588481/Refroid_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)