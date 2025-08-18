Regional Journal: HP Cong leader fires early poll shot

Has the ticket scramble for the Himachal’s 2027 Assembly polls begun already? Former Congress minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri thinks so. Peeved at rivals being groomed in Bharmour, he declared both he and his son would contest from Bhattiyat and Bharmour, respectively. Party leaders, surprised by the timing, feel Bharmouri is pressuring the high command too early with elections still over two years away.

Pb schools to have pro managers

For the first time, the Punjab’s Education Department has set up a professional management unit, roping in experts from a leading services firm. The unit will work on initiatives like a school traffic safety manual, student sensitisation to traffic rules, cleanliness drives and instilling civic responsibility. The government plans to showcase the idea soon.

Bittu’s rail track faces land hurdle

A few months ago, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu had announced sanction for a final location survey of the 30 km Gurdaspur-Mukerian track. But officials admit land acquisition may stall it, just like the Qadian-Beas line earlier. Farmers are already gearing up to resist giving away their land. Bittu, however, remains upbeat, likening it to a train in a dark tunnel where passengers don’t throw tickets away midway.

Himachal BJP still without team

Eight months on, Himachal BJP has yet to finalise its state executive body. State chief Dr Rajiv Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur keep shuttling to Delhi to push their picks, but the decision remains stalled. Aspiring members are left confused about whom to lobby -- state leaders or the central high command.

BJP MLA’s flag salute fumble

BJP MLA from Bawal in Haryana’s Rewari, Dr Krishan Kumar, grabbed attention on the Independence Day, but not for his speech. He forgot to salute the flag. An officer had to remind him before he raised his hand belatedly. The video went viral. Interestingly, Kumar, once Deputy Director (Health), entered politics only last year. Netizens are taking a jibe, saying it must be a “memory lapse”.

Freedom in the quiet corners

In the shaded courtyard of Chandigarh’s Sector 15 old-age home, Independence Day unfolded without the blare of drums or the march of parades — with quiet laughter. Former Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand, and Punjab and Haryana high courts Rajiv Sharma spent the morning with the residents, seeking blessings, sharing conversations and offering tokens of affection. For inmates, freedom meant being seen, heard and remembered. A quiet dignity in the autumn of life.

BSP MLA bristles at ally AAP

At Nawanshahr’s Independence Day function, BSP MLA Dr Nachhatar Pal, usually close to AAP, appeared upset after claiming his name was missing from the dais. He even threatened a privilege motion and took up the matter with Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur. Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh insisted his name was indeed taken, citing video proof. The spat has sparked chatter on strained ties.

Tricolour Friday at historic mosque

This Independence Day coincided with Friday prayers, drawing a large gathering at Amritsar’s 156-year-old Masjid Khairuddin. Worshippers held tricolours, sending a message of unity and integration. Spread over nearly an acre, the mosque is the city’s biggest, and on this day, “Jumme ki Namaz” doubled as both devotion and a celebration of national spirit.

Contributed by Pratibha Chauhan, Rajmeet Singh, Ravi Dhaliwal, Ambika Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Saurabh Malik, Deepkamal Kaur and Neeraj Bagga