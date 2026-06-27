Regional OTT platform STAGE & Sunshine Productions Announce "Daakan," A Bold Foray into Rajasthani Horror

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Regional content powerhouse STAGE, India's leading dialect-based OTT platform, and acclaimed production house Sunshine Productions have announced an exciting new partnership to bring Daakan, a chilling, premium horror web-series rooted in the rich and haunting folklore of Rajasthan; created exclusively for STAGE.

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Daakan is set to stream exclusively on STAGE as a premium multi-episode series, deeply embedded in Rajasthani dialect, culture, and mythology. The show marks a significant moment for dialect-based horror on the Indian OTT landscape -- a genre largely unexplored in the heartland's own tongue. Rooted in the primal fears and ancient lore of the region, Daakan promises a visceral, atmospheric viewing experience that is as culturally authentic as it is terrifying.

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STAGE, which has rapidly emerged as the undisputed leader in India's regional OTT ecosystem with superhit titles like Saanwari, Punarjanam, Khejdi, Naate, and more, continues to aggressively expand its premium content library. By merging STAGE's unparalleled dominance and data-driven understanding of dialect-speaking audiences with Sunshine Productions' proven legacy of trendsetting, award-winning content, the partnership is set to deliver a viewing experience unprecedented in the regional horror genre.

Sunshine Productions, founded in 1997 by celebrated director duo Seema and Sudhir Sharma, brings with it nearly three decades of storytelling mastery across television, OTT, and now feature films. One of India's top production and content creation companies, Sunshine's flagship series Jamnapaar (Amazon MX) has been ranked amongst India's Top 10 most-watched original series in 2024-25 as per Ormax, while Yeh Meri Family swept multiple honours at the Exchange4Media Awards including Best Drama Series. With Daakan, Sunshine now turns its lens toward the spine-chilling world of Rajasthani supernatural horror.

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Talking about the vision behind this collaboration, Parveen Singhal (Co-Founder & CCO), STAGE, said, "At STAGE, we constantly push the boundaries of what dialect entertainment can be. The audiences of Bharat are deeply connected to the stories, spirits, and folklore of their land and yet, this space has been dramatically underserved in the horror genre. Daakan is our way of changing that. Sunshine Productions' pedigree of creating niche, youth-forward content that resonates deeply makes them the perfect partner to bring this terrifying world to life in Rajasthani. We believe this will set a whole new benchmark for horror in the heartland."

Commenting on the partnership, Seema and Sudhir, Founders of Sunshine Productions, stated, "Our mantra has always been 'Entertainment with relevance' -- and nothing could be more relevant to Rajasthan's audiences than a horror story told in their own voice, steeped in the folklore they have grown up with. STAGE has built something truly extraordinary: a platform that genuinely respects and amplifies the heartland's cultural identity. Daakan is a story we are immensely passionate about, and we couldn't have found a better home for it."

About STAGE OTT:

Launched in 2019, STAGE is India's first and largest dialect-based OTT platform, designed exclusively for the audiences of "Bharat." Operating on the philosophy of "Company nahi, hum kranti hain," STAGE delivers high-quality, premium web-series, movies, and short-form content in underserved dialects like Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and more. Making it truly a revolutionary OTT platform. With millions of paying subscribers and backing from top-tier global investors, STAGE has successfully broken the myth around regional content monetization, offering culturally authentic stories that provide dignity and representation to India's heartland.

About Sunshine Productions:

Founded in 1997 by director duo Seema and Sudhir Sharma, Sunshine Productions is one of India's top production and content creation companies, with a strong presence across Television, OTT, and now Feature Films. Their flagship series Jamnapaar ranks amongst India's Top 10 most-watched original series in 2024-25 (Ormax), while Yeh Meri Family won many awards. Their OTT slate also includes Salt City, Only for Singles and Knock Knock Killer. On television, landmark shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, 12/24 Karol Bagh, The Buddy Project, and Miley Jab Hum Tum have earned them many accolades for Most Promising Production House; all built on one belief: always stand out of the clutter.

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