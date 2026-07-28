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Home / Business / Regional rural banks post all-time high net profit of Rs 10,177 crore in FY26

Regional rural banks post all-time high net profit of Rs 10,177 crore in FY26

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India's regional rural banks (RRBs) have recorded their highest-ever net profit of Rs 10,177 crore in FY26 as per a statement by the Ministry of Finance.

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As per the release, the RRBs have shown consistent improvement across key financial indicators, including CRAR, deposits, NPAs and the credit-deposit (CD) ratio.

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"The financial health of RRBs has improved in recent years. RRBs posted the highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs. 10,177 crores during FY 2025-26," the release said.

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Total deposits grew to Rs 7,68,621 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,59,815 crore in FY24, while outstanding loans have increased to Rs 5,78,349 crore from Rs 4,71,384 crore during the same time. The credit-deposit ratio also improved to 75.2 per cent in FY26 from 71.4 per cent in FY24.

The credit-deposit ratio improved from 71.4 per cent in FY24 to 73.4 per cent in FY25 and 75.2 per cent in FY26.

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Asset quality also showed improvement, with Gross NPAs declining from 6.1 per cent in FY24 to 5.4 per cent in FY25 and 5.3 per cent in FY26. Net NPAs stood at 2.4 per cent in FY24, 2.0 per cent in FY25 and 2.1 per cent in FY26.

RRBs also strengthened their financial position, with net worth rising from Rs 56,780 crore in FY24 to Rs 63,927 crore in FY25 and Rs 74,086 crore in FY26. The Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) improved from 14.2 per cent to 14.4 per cent and 15.0 per cent over the same period.

The government monitors the progress of RRBs in expanding financial inclusion across rural and remote areas.

"The targets for various financial inclusion schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY) are set by DFS and periodically monitored," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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