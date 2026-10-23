REI Expo 2026: Solaryaan Showcases Hybrid Inverters and Battery Storage Solutions for Homes, Businesses and Industry

Solaryaan Stall showcasing Hybrid Inverters and Battery Storage Solutions for Homes, Businesses and Industry at REI Expo in Noida

Greater Noida, 23 October 2026: Solaryaan, a clean energy solutions brand of HowD Innovations Pvt. Ltd., is showcasing its comprehensive range of hybrid inverters and battery storage solutions at Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026 from 22nd to 24th October 2026. The portfolio addresses residential, commercial and industrial requirements, helping customers generate, store and manage solar power while reducing dependence on grid electricity.

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Solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications advance the company’s focus on energy independence.

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With energy independence at the centre of its showcase, Solaryaan is demonstrating how hybrid technology and battery storage can extend solar power usage beyond daylight hours. Its solutions address diverse needs, from dependable backup for homes to peak demand management and operational continuity for businesses and industries.

Solaryaan is advancing plans for a 2,00,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Kadi, Gujarat, with a planned battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh in the next financial year. The first phase will include 1.2 GWh of lithium-ion battery and 2 GW of inverter manufacturing capacity. This expansion aligns with its Solaryaan 2.0 strategy to evolve from a solar inverter business into an integrated clean-energy solutions provider.

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A key highlight is Solaryaan’s All-in-One (AIO) solution, which integrates a hybrid inverter and lithium-ion battery storage in a single system. Combining a 3–10 kW hybrid inverter range with 10 kWh battery storage, AIO brings solar generation, storage and backup together in a compact, integrated solution.

The wider portfolio includes hybrid inverters, lithium-ion batteries and commercial and industrial battery energy storage systems. Solaryaan’s 125 kW / 241 kWh BESS supports applications including peak shaving, solar energy storage and backup power, helping businesses manage energy requirements with greater flexibility.

Manoj Patel, Founder & CMD, Solaryaan, said, “Hybrid technology and battery storage are central to making energy independence a practical reality. At Solaryaan, our focus is on developing products suited to Indian weather conditions and the varied needs of homes, businesses and industries. From our revolutionary All-in-One solution to hybrid inverters and commercial and industrial battery storage, our portfolio helps customers generate, store and manage clean energy with greater control and confidence.”

Alongside its C&I BESS solutions, Solaryaan offers an expanding battery portfolio, including HV6 and HV12 high-voltage batteries and DM-series configurations such as DM16, with scalable capacities from 241.05 kWh to 7.23 MWh. Designed for seamless integration with its hybrid inverters, these solutions feature plug-and-play installation, intelligent monitoring and safety capabilities. Complementing this portfolio are grid-tied and hybrid inverters, All-in-One (AIO) storage systems, microinverters and EV charging solutions, creating an integrated energy ecosystem for residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.

Shalin Botadra, JMD & Co-Founder, Solaryaan, said, “India’s energy independence must be supported by stronger domestic manufacturing capabilities. Our planned new manufacturing facility reflects Solaryaan’s commitment to Make in India and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Through this expansion, we aim to strengthen India’s clean energy value chain, build local capabilities and meet the growing demand for hybrid inverters and battery storage solutions across residential, commercial and industrial applications.”

Solaryaan’s partner network spans 13 states across India, supporting product access and customer engagement across markets. The company also conducts weekly training sessions for channel partners and technical teams to strengthen solution selection, installation and after-sales support.

Chirag Patel, Executive Director & CEO, Solaryaan, said, “Making energy independence accessible requires strong product availability and dependable local support. With our partner network spanning 13 states across India, we are bringing Solaryaan’s comprehensive hybrid inverter and battery storage range closer to homes, businesses and industries. By strengthening product availability, equipping partners through regular training and prioritising responsive service, we aim to give customers the confidence to adopt integrated clean energy solutions.”

Visitors can explore the portfolio and discuss their energy requirements with the Solaryaan team at Stall C-259, Hall 14, India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, from 22–24 October 2026.

About Solaryaan:

Solaryaan, a brand of HowD Innovations Pvt. Ltd., provides clean energy solutions spanning solar inverters, hybrid systems, battery storage and integrated energy management. Guided by its purpose, “Empowering a Billion Lives with Clean Energy,” the company focuses on products designed for Indian operating conditions, supported by partner training and service excellence.

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