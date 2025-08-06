PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 6:"Reimagine Kerala 2025" concluded as a dynamic, high-energy exchange of ideas, marking the official establishment of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Kerala Council. Held at Le Meridien, Kochi, the inaugural event brought together 20 thought leaders from diverse sectors, each presenting two transformative ideas in a rapid-fire format. This unique approach fostered a sense of urgency and possibility, as voices from across Kerala's entrepreneurial, academic, creative and industrial communities shared visions both bold and deeply rooted in local realities, aiming to shape the state's future growth story.

The ideas presented reflected a unique blend of innovation, sustainability and cultural relevance, showcasing the vast potential within Kerala. From pioneering concepts like India's first synthetic biology ecosystem for spices and AI-driven legal tools, to crucial initiatives such as women's employment platforms, arts-based learning centres and smart elder care infrastructure, the breadth of topics were remarkable. Discussions ranged across healthcare reform, agritech, startup talent engines and digital creative hubs, underscoring the diversity of Kerala's strengths and a collective appetite for reimagining what's possible for the state.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from around 100 attendees, including prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers from across Kerala, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue and collaboration. The national significance of this initiative was highlighted by the presence of Mr. Abhyuday Jindal, President of ICC and Managing Director of Jindal Stainless and Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General of ICC, who attended in person. Mr. Ameya Prabhu, Past President of ICC, also joined virtually, further emphasizing the Chamber's commitment to its expansion in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay James Kynadi, Chairman, ICC Kerala Council, stated, "ICC's Kerala Council will curate the 40 ideas shared today and work toward bringing them to fruition by mapping viable action plans, setting up focused sectoral committees and forging the right partnerships and relationships." Mr. Abhyuday Jindal, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce, added, "This is an initiative by which ICC aims to hear from stakeholders in different industries in Kerala about how they think positive change can be brought about in the state." Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce, further highlighted, "ICC has a global network with offices in 15 states across India and 25 countries worldwide. We believe Kerala will benefit from the synergies that can arise from ICC's network, its 100-year heritage and deep experience in enabling and promoting trade and commerce."

Above all, "Reimagine Kerala 2025" showcased a collective will to move beyond traditional silos and spark actionable change. The ICC Kerala Council now carries forward this significant momentum, committed to curating and championing these innovative ideas as part of its broader vision to shape a more inclusive, prosperous and future-ready Kerala. This event marks a pivotal step in the Chamber's journey to foster entrepreneurship, advocate for progressive policies and enable cross-sector collaboration within the state.

