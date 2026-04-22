Reimagining Smart Access Tech: Panasonic Selects ANACITY to Co-Create Next-Gen Residential Living Solutions

ANACITY tops global pool of tech platforms at the Panasonic Accelerator Program to bring smart community living & security solutions to India

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Bengaluru, Karnataka, India; Tokyo, Japan (NewsVoir)

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In a significant move towards advancing smart community living and security solutions within India’s real estate ecosystem, ANACITY, an integral part of the ANAROCK Group and one of India’s leading enterprise technology platforms for residential and workplace community management, was selected by Panasonic Corporation Electric Works Company, Japan, as its preferred partner in India for co-creating next-gen smart home, security, and community solutions at its recently concluded annual flagship accelerator program in Tokyo. The accelerator program ran from November ‘25 to March ’26.

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ANACITY was recognised as the highest-rated tech platform globally amongst the final cohort at the accelerator program. As a leading provider of real estate enterprise technology in India and the Middle East, ANACITY was selected on the strength of its developer client portfolio, which includes leading residential players such as DLF, Signature Global, Emaar India, Mahindra Lifespaces, Puravankara, Gera, Birla Estates and more, as well as major commercial asset owners like Blackstone–KRT REIT, Brigade, Embassy, Solitaire, etc.

This extensive portfolio presents a significant market opportunity for Panasonic, offering direct access to large, established developments where engagement can be streamlined through the developer, enabling faster and more efficient deployment without the need to navigate multiple stakeholders. The selection process followed a rigorous evaluation that included vetting the various innovations with several developers across India.

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Commenting on the collaboration, Shajai Jacob, MD & CEO, ANACITY, said, “The collaboration with Panasonic is a strong endorsement of ANACITY’s vision to redefine community living through technology as well as our distribution reach and access with large Grade A developers across India and Middle East. Being chosen from a global pool of innovators reflects the strength of our tech platform, our focus on user experience, and our commitment to building secure and innovative ecosystems. We are reimagining how communities interact with technology – making it more seamless, intuitive, and impactful.”

Otaki Kiyoshi, President, Electric Works Company, Panasonic Corporation, said “As this program enters its fifth year, we are very pleased that it is gaining recognition both inside and outside the company. We aim to build a co-creation consortium and further integrate three functions: creating new value and solutions, testing hypotheses from a customer perspective, and building a co-creation platform. By combining the proactive challenges of our employees with the power of startups, we will connect these initiatives to social implementation and support the creation of new businesses as a company, so that we can contribute to society.”

This first-of-its-kind collaboration will integrate Panasonic's home IoT hardware suite – including video door phones, CCTV systems, lobby station monitors, and smart locks – directly into ANACITY's mobile-first ecosystem, enabling real-time visitor visibility, camera view at the gate and main doors, remote access management, and seamless control across all entry points from user mobiles.

The co-creation model will enable more secure, responsive, and integrated living for over 100 enterprise real estate developers, 750,000 households, as well as enhance workplace experiences across 150 million sq.ft. of office space for ANACITY’s enterprise clients in India and globally. Unlike conventional accelerator programs, this initiative is designed as a market-moving co-creation engagement, bringing together Panasonic’s hardware capabilities, ANACITY’s real estate distribution reach of developers and its digital platform to build scalable, real-world solutions. As part of the broader roadmap, the partnership is expected to expand into Panasonic’s wellness and sustainability offerings, including HVAC systems, environmental sensors, indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring and energy management solutions such as solar and EV infrastructure.

This collaboration reflects strong strategic alignment between the two organisations. ANACITY’s enterprise distribution reach across large developers and innovative tech platform serves as a digital backbone for communities, connecting workplace tenants, residents, developers, asset managers, and operations through a unified interface, while Panasonic’s ecosystem represents the physical infrastructure layer.

With strong and growing presence across India and the Middle East, ANACITY is purpose-built for modern residential living – and the partnership with Panasonic represents a natural expansion of IoT-enabled community operations within that ecosystem.

About ANACITY

A mobile-first SaaS platform, ANACITY leads the digital transformation of residential and commercial real estate in Middle East and globally. An integral part of ANAROCK Group, India’s leading full-stack services firm, ANACITY is unmatched provider of highly awarded enterprise technology, it creates, powers and engages communities across the post-sales, post-possession and workplace experience lifecycle. ANACITY collaborates with leading real estate developers, asset owners, and facility managers, bringing to life innovative digital interventions which deliver a delightful experience to their residents, users and employees. Please visit: www.anacity.com/about-us.

About Panasonic Corporation Electric Works Company

The Electric Works Company of Panasonic Corporation provides people cantered electrical equipment and digital solutions for all kinds of life spaces, including homes, offices, commercial and public facilities. By integrating electrical equipment with advanced digital technologies, the company delivers safe, comfortable, and sustainable environments, contributing to a better today and a better tomorrow. By integrating electrical equipment with advanced digital technologies, the company delivers safe, comfortable, and sustainable environments, contributing to a better today and a better tomorrow. Please visit: www.panasonic.net/ew.

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