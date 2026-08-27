Reinforcing Consumer Trust, boltt Expands Its Service Network to 250+ Centres Across India

Plans to expand its service network to 350+ centres over the next 6–8 months, backed by Boltt Care and dedicated customer support Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Ahead of the sale of its first smartphones, boltt, the homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, is reinforcing its commitment to customers with 250+ service centres across India from Day One. The initiative is aimed at giving consumers greater confidence in their purchase, with accessible repair and warranty support backed by Fire-Boltt’s established service infrastructure.

Advertisement

boltt service centres The service network spans key markets across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Guwahati, alongside several other cities. Customers can walk into their nearest service centre with their device and purchase invoice for repair and warranty assistance, including component-level repairs, replacements and software diagnosis and resolution, in accordance with applicable warranty terms.

Advertisement

As boltt scales its smartphone business, the brand is also working towards expanding its service network to 350–400 centres across India within the next 6–8 months, giving customers greater choice and convenience when seeking support. The brand is also working towards introducing doorstep service in the future, further enhancing convenience throughout the ownership journey.

Advertisement

Complementing the physical service network is Boltt Care, a dedicated support platform built directly into every boltt smartphone. Customers can raise service requests through the device and connect with boltt’s backend support team and live agents, providing a direct channel for assistance. Dedicated support is also available through email, WhatsApp and phone, giving customers multiple ways to reach the brand when they need help.

Commenting on the company’s approach to customer support, Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO, boltt, said, “At boltt, we believe our relationship with customers begins with the purchase and continues throughout the ownership journey. As we enter the smartphone category with the Evo and Ace 5G, our focus is on building trust through accessible, responsive and accountable support. We are building boltt for the long term, and we are committed to standing firmly behind every device we sell.” The service infrastructure forms an important part of boltt’s consumer-first approach as the brand establishes itself in India’s smartphone market. By leveraging Fire-Boltt’s existing network and expanding its service footprint, boltt aims to ensure that customers have access to reliable support as its smartphone user base grows, reinforcing trust well beyond the point of purchase.

Advertisement

To locate nearby service centers: www.boltt.com/pages/boltt-service-centers.pdf.

For Support & Warranty guidelines: www.boltt.com/pages/boltt-warranty-policy.pdf About boltt boltt is a homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, built on the trust of over 4 crore users. Created for India's evolving digital lifestyle, the brand brings together deep consumer insight and a consumer-first approach to design and innovation. boltt is focused on delivering dependable, relevant smartphone experiences tailored for modern India.

About Fire-Boltt Fire-Boltt is India's No. 1 smartwatch brand and one of the country's leading homegrown consumer technology companies. With a growing ecosystem of connected devices and more than 4 crore users, Fire-Boltt is committed to creating innovative technology products that are accessible, relevant, and designed for Indian consumers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)