R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge Celebrates Its 8th Season with a Landmark Global Edition Under the India-France Year of Innovation 2026

HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], June 30: Celebrating its landmark 8th season, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC) returns with its most globally connected edition yet, bringing together a dynamic community of designers, innovators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the world. As the flagship partnership under the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, the initiative continues to champion the next generation of creative talent while strengthening international collaboration around circular design, material innovation and the future of fashion.

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Conceived in India and developed in partnership with Reliance Industries Limited's R|Elan™, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge has evolved into a globally recognised platform championing circular innovation and emerging talent. Now in its 8th season, the initiative continues to bring together designers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across regions, reinforcing India's role in shaping the future of circular fashion. This year's edition is further strengthened through collaborations with the Embassy of France in India and the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the governing body of Paris Fashion Week & Paris Haute Couture Week, creating new opportunities for international collaboration, innovation and market access.

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At the heart of the 2026 edition is the India-France Year of Innovation, a celebration of two nations renowned for their influence on fashion, craftsmanship, culture and design. This landmark edition explores how innovation can shape a more circular future for fashion, bringing together ideas, expertise and creative perspectives from across the global fashion ecosystem. By encouraging new ways of thinking around materials, design and production, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to building a fashion ecosystem that is both forward-looking and responsible.

This year's programme will engage designers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across Europe, the UK, APAC and India through a series of regional jury sessions and industry engagements. This year's programme will engage designers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across Paris, London, Hong Kong and India through a series of regional jury sessions and industry engagements. Having

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supported over 40 alumni across seven seasons and showcased seven winners to date, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge continues to attract global applications from across the world. For the 2026 edition, the initiative received over 220 applications globally, from which 23 semi-finalists have been shortlisted for the next stage of the programme.

The European Jury will convene in Paris on 5 July 2026, followed by an exclusive cocktail evening hosted in partnership with the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on the eve of Paris Couture Week, where the EU finalist will be announced, while the UK Jury will take place on 9 July 2026 followed by the APAC virtual Jury and India Jury on 24th and 28th July 2026 respectively. The programme will continue its journey across APAC and India, with further announcements to follow.

Mr. Hemant D Sharma, President - Polyester Business, Reliance Industries Ltd. said "At Reliance, we have always believed that the future of fashion will be written by those bold enough to reimagine it. For eight seasons, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge has been our commitment to that belief -- nurturing emerging talent and giving young designers the platform, mentorship and material innovation they need to turn circularity from an aspiration into a way of working. As we take this journey global through the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, we are not only celebrating two of the world's great design cultures; we are proving that sustainability and creativity, when brought together at scale, can reshape an entire industry. This is India's idea of circular fashion, now finding its voice on the world stage."R|Elan™ Spokesperson Quote

United Nations in India Resident Coordinator, Mr Stefan Priesner said, "India's textile sector holds significant potential to lead the world's shift toward circular fashion. The United Nations in India has been working alongside the Government, industry, and workers to make sustainable fashion a reality on the ground, including policy support, cluster-level interventions, and ef orts to strengthen women's economic empowerment. This landmark 8th edition of the Circular Design Challenge connects designers across India, Europe, and beyond, and is a powerful reminder that the future of fashion will be shaped by those who dare to design it dif erently."

Gregor Trumel, Director of the French Institute in India said, "The French Institute in India is proud to support initiatives that place creativity and responsibility at the heart of the bilateral relationship. The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge brings together French design excellence and India's dynamic fashion ecosystem in a way that captures the spirit of the Year of Innovation--two nations building the future of fashion together and growing the new sustainable "passeurs" of that industry."

Pascal Morand, Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode spokesperson adds, "The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode is pleased to collaborate with the French Embassy in India and Reliance Brands on the Europe final of the RE|LAN Circular Design Challenge, a meaningful project in context of the India-France year of innovation. Fashion blends creativity and innovation. They are inseparable. Therefore it can fuel change. The Circular Design Challenge is a call for action and a unique platform enhancing alternative creative processes."

Following the regional jury rounds, finalists will participate in a dedicated mentorship programme with leading industry experts before presenting their work to the Grand Jury at the United Nations Headquarters in New Delhi. Grand Jury on at the United Nations Headquarters in New Delhi. The initiative will then culminate with the finale showcase at the French Embassy in India during

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, where the Winner and Runner-Up of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026 will be announced. The winning designer will further earn the opportunity to present an individual showcase at the next season of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in March 2027 in Mumbai.

At its core, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge is a platform for possibility--bringing forward the people, ideas and innovations that have the potential to shape fashion's next chapter. As it continues to connect emerging talent with industry leaders and global opportunities, the initiative remains a powerful reminder that the future of fashion will be driven by those willing to think differently.

This vision sits at the heart of Reliance Industries' broader ambition to build a more carbon-conscious fashion value chain--one where sustainability is engineered into materials, design and production from the very start. It also reflects Reliance's wider commitment to becoming net carbon zero by 2035, a goal that extends from its operations into the products and ecosystems it helps shape. Through R|Elan™ and platforms like the Circular Design Challenge, Reliance is working to embed circularity across the value chain, championing low-impact innovation and responsible practices that can scale from the studio to the supply chain. By nurturing the talent and ideas that will define tomorrow's fashion, the initiative advances a shared goal: an industry that creates with intention, consumes responsibly and grows in step with the planet.

About R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (RCDC)

Launched in India in 2018, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (RCDC) is a globally recognised platform dedicated to discovering, nurturing and accelerating the next generation of entrepreneurs, designers and innovators shaping the future of circular fashion. Developed in partnership with Reliance Industries Limited's R|Elan™, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, RCDC champions solutions that reduce waste and advance circularity across the fashion and textile industry. Through mentorship, industry access and global exposure, the programme supports emerging talent while fostering innovation, collaboration and systems change. RCDC continues to expand its international footprint across India, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and the wider global fashion ecosystem.

About R|Elan™:

R|Elan™ is the next-gen fabric that has been created from specially engineered fibers and yarns using cutting-edge technological expertise, state-of-the-art R&D, and the robust testing systems of Reliance Industries. These smart fabrics have been designed to enhance comfort and aesthetics and it is being increasingly sought-after fabric by renowned domestic and global brands, retailers, and apparel manufacturers. The technologies that power R|Elan™ fabric imparts several attributes such as moisture management, odor-free, and thermal insulation while ensuring that they contribute something back to Mother Earth.

About United Nations in India

The United Nations system in India includes 26 organizations that serve in India. The UN entities, under the overall leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator, provide strategic support to India to help the country achieve its aspirations to end poverty and inequality and to promote sustainable development, in line with the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goal and India's ambitious

vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. UN India supports the Government and people of India in advancing the country's ambitious commitments to rapid change and development priorities, including its leadership to enhance resource efficiency across sectors, transition to a circular economy and promotion of sustainable lifestyles.

For more information, visit: http://india.un.org/

About Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 11,75,919 crore (US$ 124.0 billion), cash profit of INR 1,71,258 crore (US$ 18.1 billion) and net profit of INR 95,754 crore (US$ 10.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2026. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail, digital services and media and entertainment.

Currently ranked 88th, Reliance is the largest private sector company from India to be featured in Fortune's Global 500 list of 'World's Largest Companies' for 2025. The company stands 45th in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of 'World's Largest Public Companies' for 2025, the highest among Indian companies. Reliance has been recognized in Time's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, marking the only Indian company to have achieved this honor twice. Website: www.ril.com

About the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) gathers the world's most renowned luxury and creative houses, selected for their creativity and unique, innovative expertise and savoir-faire, along with the most talented emerging brands. It organises Paris Fashion Week® and Haute Couture Week, structuring the Official Calendars and its adjacent activities. The FHCM serves a dual mission: as a Professional Organisation, it provides services to its Members and represents them within the professional ecosystem and towards public authorities in France and Europe. As an Event Organisation, it aims to consolidate Paris as the fashion capital of the world. Visit us at www.fhcm.paris and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

About The French Institute in India, Embassy of France

The French Institute in India (Institut francais en Inde), a section of the Embassy of France in India, is dedicated to fostering meaningful people-to-people ties between France and India.

As the cultural, educational, and scientific wing of the French diplomatic mission, IFI drives a wide spectrum of collaborations. These range from promoting academic and scientific partnerships between universities and research institutes, to advancing student mobility and the learning of the French language. IFI also actively connects artists, scholars, NGOs, entrepreneurs, film professionals, publishers, and institutions across sectors.

At the heart of our mission lies a strong commitment to artistic and cultural partnerships--in performance, literature, cinema, fashion, design, and more. IFI regularly convenes forums, festivals, and debates that bring together the brightest minds and creative forces from both nations. For more info: www.institutfrancaisindia.in

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