Reliance Consumer launches 9 biscuit variants under Independence brand in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has expanded its biscuit portfolio with the launch of nine new variants under its Independence brand in Tamil Nadu, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in the market.

The company, in a statement, said the expanded portfolio comprises 28 new stock-keeping units (SKUs) covering different consumer preferences and consumption occasions, including everyday and indulgent biscuits. The products will be available across Tamil Nadu from November 2.

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The new range includes Independence Power Up, Independence Butter Bliss, Independence Milky Power, Independence Marie Prime, Independence Coco Vanilla & Chocolate, Independence CremYum Orange, Independence CremYum Choco, Independence Coco Bourbon and Independence Glucose Boost.

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The products will be available in trial packs priced at Rs 5, sharing packs at Rs 10 and larger home packs ranging between Rs 40 and Rs 125.

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Among the new offerings, Independence Power Up and Independence Milky Power are leading the portfolio expansion. Independence Power Up combines milk, glucose and protein in a single biscuit, offering a differentiated product within the everyday biscuit category.

The company said the expansion is aimed at building its biscuit business through a wider product range, accessible pricing and increased distribution. Tamil Nadu is a key market for its biscuit business, where increased production capacity will support plans to expand its reach among consumers.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said the company was expanding its portfolio to address changing consumer preferences and build scale in the state.

"Milk biscuits are well established in household consumption, and with Independence Power Up Biscuits, we are building on this familiarity through a differentiated offering that brings together milk, glucose and protein in one product," he said.

He further added, “Our broader portfolio reflects our philosophy of ‘Each Consumer, Each Occasion’— identifying opportunities across consumer needs and translating insights into relevant products that deliver greater value”.

The launch of Independence Power Up is also supported by the company's brand association with Ajith Kumar Racing. The association aims to improve the product's visibility and consumer awareness in Tamil Nadu by connecting its positioning with the performance-driven image of motorsport.

The expanded biscuit portfolio will be available through general trade, national and regional modern trade, e-commerce platforms, Reliance Retail and wholesale channels.

The company said the wider distribution network would help make the products accessible to more consumers across the state.

The expansion is part of Reliance Consumer Products' efforts to build its consumer brands through product innovation, accessible pricing and a wider retail presence. (ANI)

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