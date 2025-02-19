Reliance Consumer Products' Campa partners with "Noon Minutes" for quick e-commerce delivery in UAE

Dubai [UAE] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited's beverage brand, Campa, and "noon Minutes" have established an e-commerce agreement that would enable quick delivery of Campa goods to clients in the United Arab Emirates, as per a release.

This strategic collaboration enhances accessibility for consumers while strengthening noon Minutes' beverage portfolio.

Following its successful debut at Gulfood 2025, Campa Cola is now available exclusively through noon Minutes across the UAE, ensuring seamless online availability with delivery in minutes, the company said in release.

Advertisement

Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief of Staff, noon, said, "At noon Minutes, we're proud to be the go-to destination for top brands, giving customers instant access to the products they love. Campa Cola, with its iconic legacy, is a perfect addition to our portfolio. We're excited to bring this beloved drink to the UAE with the speed and convenience our customers expect. This partnership marks a key milestone as we expand the brand's reach, ensuring more people enjoy Campa Cola faster than ever. Our mission remains clear - bringing great products to customers faster than ever."

As demand for convenience grows, this partnership helps Campa scale rapidly in the region using noon's advanced logistics and digital reach, the release added

Advertisement

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, commented, "We are excited to announce Campa's exclusive partnership with noon Minutes. As we continue to grow our presence in the UAE, e-commerce plays a critical role in our strategy to reach more consumers. noon's reputation for innovation and robust logistics infrastructure makes it the perfect partner to bring Campa's range to consumers across the UAE with ease. We look forward to seeing the brand's continued success as it expands its digital footprint."

As per the company, the exclusive e-commerce partnership allows consumers to purchase a range of Campa products - including Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange - exclusively on noon Minutes, available through the noon superapp. Orders will be delivered in 15 minutes or less across the UAE, ensuring a fast and seamless shopping experience.

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)