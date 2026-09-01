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Home / Business / Reliance Consumer Products enters ice cream market with launch of Bombay Creamery

Reliance Consumer Products enters ice cream market with launch of Bombay Creamery

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Tuesday announced its entry into India's ice cream market with the launch of its new brand Bombay Creamery.

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The company said the launch marks its dedicated foray into the ice cream category and reflects its long-term commitment to the market. Bombay Creamery will be backed by RCPL's national distribution infrastructure, retail scale and consumer insights.

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The new brand is being positioned as an accessible premium dairy brand, with a focus on using authentic dairy ingredients and offering consumers a quality ice cream experience.

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RCPL said Bombay Creamery products are made with real dairy cream, in line with the company's broader promise of providing "Global Quality at Affordable Price".

The ice cream range will be available in several formats, including cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, giving consumers different options across the portfolio.

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Prices for Bombay Creamery products will start at Rs 10, as the company seeks to combine the use of dairy ingredients with affordability.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said the company wanted to build the brand around the use of genuine dairy ingredients.

"We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy shouldn't need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category -- we're committing to it. Made with real dairy cream, Bombay Creamery guarantees the promise of genuine taste of a real ice cream every single time, at a price every Indian family can afford," Krishnakumar said.

The products are made with real dairy cream and are aimed at offering what the company described as the genuine taste of real ice cream at a price affordable for Indian families.

The company said Bombay Creamery will initially be available in Western India. It plans to expand the brand's availability across the country, with a pan-India rollout to follow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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