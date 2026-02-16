DT
Reliance Consumer Products to form JV with TGI Group to expand footprints in Nigeria

Reliance Consumer Products to form JV with TGI Group to expand footprints in Nigeria

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has signed a definitive agreement to form a majority-owned Joint Venture with Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a leading business conglomerate in Nigeria, a joint statement said on Monday.

This partnership, subject to customary legal and regulatory clearances, will significantly expand RCPL's global footprint by establishing a strong presence in one of Africa's largest consumer markets. Since its inception in 2022, RCPL has successfully built a robust R&D backbone and scaled a diverse portfolio of iconic brands into household names.

Having already established itself as a key player in India, RCPL subsequently forayed into international markets across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, making high-quality products available at affordable price points.

The partnership between RCPL and TGI Group aims to strengthen RCPL's global market presence. Through the joint venture, RCPL will introduce a wide range of its FMCG portfolio to consumers in Nigeria, leveraging TGI's established FMCGs manufacturing and distribution experience and network, the statement read.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "The Joint Venture with TGI Group will be a pivotal milestone in RCPL's journey towards becoming a global FMCG player. Our mission is to establish RCPL as a leading global FMCG company from India and offer high-quality products at affordable prices, which will be instrumental in expanding RCPL's global market presence as we enter the crucial Nigerian market. TGI Group is a diversified and trusted partner, and their deep expertise and decades-long presence in sectors such as FMCG, culinary, and agribusiness will be invaluable as we scale our operations in the region."

Commenting on the Joint Venture, Rahul Savara, Group Managing Director, Tropical General Investments Group, stated, "TGI Group is proud to partner with RCPL to drive growth across Nigeria and West Africa. By bringing together complementary strengths and world-class expertise across product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, this partnership is well positioned to deliver consistent quality and long-term value to consumers. Nigeria represents one of the most compelling growth markets globally, and TGI Group looks forward to building a strong and enduring growth platform alongside RCPL."

Established in 1980, TGI Group is an international business group with a strong presence across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the Group operates across Food, consumer goods, agribusiness, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and distribution, with a broad portfolio of leading brands across multiple categories.

In Nigeria, TGI brands, including Big Bull Rice, Terra Seasoning Cubes, Golden Terra Soya Oil, Renew Starch and Supramult Multivitamins, reach millions of consumers daily. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

