Reliance deal: SC allows FRL to move Delhi HC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to move the Delhi High Court for permission to go ahead with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings for approval of its Rs 24,731-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.

A Bench headed by CJI NV Ramana asked the single judge of the high court to consider Future Retail’s plea without being influenced by the observations made in its order.

Amazon and Future Group have been embroiled in a legal battle as the US major is opposing the merger of Future Retail with Reliance Retail. —