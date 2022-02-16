Reliance deal: SC allows FRL to move Delhi HC

New Delhi, February 15
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to move the Delhi High Court for permission to go ahead with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings for approval of its Rs 24,731-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.
A Bench headed by CJI NV Ramana asked the single judge of the high court to consider Future Retail’s plea without being influenced by the observations made in its order.
Amazon and Future Group have been embroiled in a legal battle as the US major is opposing the merger of Future Retail with Reliance Retail. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza