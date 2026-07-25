DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

Reliance Digital Brings Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Galaxy Z Flip8 to Stores Across India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:18 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Reliance Digital, India's leading consumer electronics retailer, today announced the availability of Samsung's latest generation of foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. Designed to deliver the next evolution of Galaxy AI, powerful performance and iconic foldable innovation, Samsung's newest line-up is now available across Reliance Digital stores and online.

Advertisement

Built around Samsung's vision of making AI more intuitive and personal, the new Galaxy foldables combine immersive displays, premium craftsmanship and intelligent experiences that seamlessly adapt to the way users work, create and stay connected.

Advertisement

Leading the line-up is the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Samsung's most premium foldable yet. Featuring an expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a flagship 200MP camera, the latest Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a 5,000mAh battery, the device is engineered for users who demand the ultimate in productivity, creativity and entertainment. It is available in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow,.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 brings Samsung's signature foldable experience in a more compact form factor, featuring a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a redesigned wider cover screen, Galaxy AI-powered multitasking and flagship-grade performance. Customers can choose from Lavender, Graphite and Cream colour options.

Advertisement

Completing the line-up is the Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung's most stylish foldable smartphone, designed for users who want flagship performance in a compact, pocket-friendly form. Equipped with a vibrant 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, an enhanced FlexWindow, a 50MP camera system and Galaxy AI experiences, the Flip8 effortlessly blends fashion with functionality.

Customers can visit their nearest Reliance Digital store to experience the new foldables first-hand with guidance from Reliance Digital's Tech Dosts, compare models, explore exclusive launch offers and Pre-order the Galaxy device that best fits their lifestyle. The complete Galaxy Z Fold8 series and Galaxy Z Flip8 are also available through Reliance Digital's online platform, ensuring customers can be among the first to own Samsung's latest foldable innovations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts