DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Reliance Digital Launches 'Baaptaa', a Father's Day Campaign Celebrating the Many Expressions of Fatherhood

Reliance Digital Launches 'Baaptaa', a Father's Day Campaign Celebrating the Many Expressions of Fatherhood

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:29 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Reliance Digital has launched 'Baaptaa', a Father's Day campaign to celebrate the many expressions of fatherhood. Built around a simple cultural observation, while "Maa ki Mamta" has long been a part of India's collective vocabulary, there has never been a word that captures the distinct ways fathers express love, the campaign introduces 'Baaptaa' as a tribute to the many shades of fatherhood.

Advertisement

Conceptualised as an original music-led campaign, Baaptaa celebrates fathers not as idealised figures, but as they are experienced in everyday life, protective, dependable, emotional, quirky, practical, occasionally embarrassing, and always present. Through a relatable narrative, the campaign acknowledges the countless ways fathers care for their families, often through actions rather than words.

Advertisement

Watch Video: https://youtu.be/9XyUsJB33Ds?si=PM67vhxrzth1JEkz

At the heart of the campaign is an original music video told from a father's perspective, capturing the different roles he plays across life's moments and milestones. The film brings to life the humour, warmth and unspoken affection that characterise father-child relationships, while giving a name to a form of love that many recognise but few have articulated.

Advertisement

The campaign stems from a simple insight: while motherhood has often found expression through familiar phrases and popular references, the unique language of fatherhood has remained largely undefined. Baaptaa seeks to fill that gap by creating a term that reflects the everyday gestures, practical wisdom and quiet sacrifices that fathers make.

Father's Day communication often leans into familiar emotional territory, but Reliance Digital's campaign celebrates fathers in a way that feels more culturally authentic and relatable. The idea for 'Baaptaa' came from a simple observation -- mother's love has been immortalised in a number of heartfelt, emotional songs, there needed to be an anthem dedicated to dad's love. And thus was born Baaptaa - a love language that is often awkward, practical, protective, humorous and deeply felt, even if rarely verbalised. It's a celebration of fatherhood in all its wonderfully imperfect forms immortalized by a song that you won't be able to stop humming.

Shop for the widest range of electronics at Reliance Digital and thank your father for his Baaptaa.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts