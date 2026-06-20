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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Reliance Digital has launched 'Baaptaa', a Father's Day campaign to celebrate the many expressions of fatherhood. Built around a simple cultural observation, while "Maa ki Mamta" has long been a part of India's collective vocabulary, there has never been a word that captures the distinct ways fathers express love, the campaign introduces 'Baaptaa' as a tribute to the many shades of fatherhood.

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Conceptualised as an original music-led campaign, Baaptaa celebrates fathers not as idealised figures, but as they are experienced in everyday life, protective, dependable, emotional, quirky, practical, occasionally embarrassing, and always present. Through a relatable narrative, the campaign acknowledges the countless ways fathers care for their families, often through actions rather than words.

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Watch Video: https://youtu.be/9XyUsJB33Ds?si=PM67vhxrzth1JEkz

At the heart of the campaign is an original music video told from a father's perspective, capturing the different roles he plays across life's moments and milestones. The film brings to life the humour, warmth and unspoken affection that characterise father-child relationships, while giving a name to a form of love that many recognise but few have articulated.

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The campaign stems from a simple insight: while motherhood has often found expression through familiar phrases and popular references, the unique language of fatherhood has remained largely undefined. Baaptaa seeks to fill that gap by creating a term that reflects the everyday gestures, practical wisdom and quiet sacrifices that fathers make.

Father's Day communication often leans into familiar emotional territory, but Reliance Digital's campaign celebrates fathers in a way that feels more culturally authentic and relatable. The idea for 'Baaptaa' came from a simple observation -- mother's love has been immortalised in a number of heartfelt, emotional songs, there needed to be an anthem dedicated to dad's love. And thus was born Baaptaa - a love language that is often awkward, practical, protective, humorous and deeply felt, even if rarely verbalised. It's a celebration of fatherhood in all its wonderfully imperfect forms immortalized by a song that you won't be able to stop humming.

Shop for the widest range of electronics at Reliance Digital and thank your father for his Baaptaa.

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