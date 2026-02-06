DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Reliance Digital's 'Chill Fest' Goes Live with Unmatched Off-Season Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Coolers

Reliance Digital's 'Chill Fest' Goes Live with Unmatched Off-Season Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Coolers

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 6: As temperatures continue to soar, Reliance Digital is changing the way India prepares for summer with its latest campaign, 'Chill Fest'. Designed around the idea of flexibility, foresight and value, Chill Fest encourages customers to buy cooling solutions in the off season, when the benefits are bigger and the experience is smoother.

From high-performance Air Conditioners to energy-efficient Refrigerators and powerful Air Coolers, Chill Fest brings together a wide range of cooling essentials under one umbrella, making it the ideal time to upgrade or buy new. The campaign highlights the advantage of planning ahead: more choice, faster service, and significantly higher savings.

Customers can enjoy discounts of up to ₹21,000 on leading bank cards and paper finance, making premium cooling products more accessible than ever. Adding to the ease, customers can take home an AC at just ₹1 on EMI, ensuring flexibility of payment without compromising on comfort. To make the deal even cooler, Reliance Digital is offering free delivery and installation, saving up to ₹1,500 along with a free outdoor AC unit worth ₹699.

The value doesn't stop there. Shoppers also receive enhanced benefits and an additional bonus of up to ₹2,500, along with a 5-year extended warranty for complete peace of mind. Assured gifts worth up to ₹9,590, making Chill Fest a truly rewarding experience.

With 'Chill Fest', Reliance Digital reinforces its promise of smart shopping, where buying early means saving more, enjoying greater flexibility, and staying cool long before the heat sets in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877888/Reliance_Digital_Chill_Fest.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

