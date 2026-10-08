The Festival of Electronics Sale features the best deals across mobiles, laptops and top electronics, with the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹56,990*, Toshiba 55-inch Mini LED TV at ₹49,990* and Samsung 1.5T Inverter AC at ₹33,890*. Customers can also shop deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, air conditioners and other consumer electronics, with an assured exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000* and bank offers of up to ₹30,000*.

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, Reliance Digital brings back its much-awaited Festival of Electronics, inviting consumers to upgrade, gift and bring home the technology they have been waiting to #CelebrateWithNoExcuses.

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This year's campaign celebrates the idea that the festive season is the perfect time to stop postponing those upgrades and make celebrations bigger, smarter and more memorable. With great deals across leading electronics categories, consumers can find something for every festive need, from entertainment and smartphones to home appliances.

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Deals on Phones, TVs and Home Appliances

Among the featured offers, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is priced at ₹56,990*. Entertainment and home appliance deals include:

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• Dell 13 XPS Intel Core 5 at ₹64,999*

• LG Mini LED at ₹37,990*

• Samsung 1.5T Inverter AC at ₹29,990*

The list also covers LG 10 Kg Front Load Washing machine at Rs.39,990* and Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth Speaker at ₹10,999*.

Exchange, Second-Product and Bank Offers

Beyond individual product prices, the sale includes three broader offers:

• An assured exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000*

• Flat 50% off on the second product*

• Discounts of up to ₹30,000 on leading bank cards and consumer loans*

A Campaign Built Around 'No Excuses'

This year's campaign centers on the idea that the festive season is the right moment to make celebrations bigger, smarter and more memorable. Under the #CelebrateWithNoExcuses banner, Reliance Digital is positioning the sale as a reason to stop waiting for 'later' or 'next year'.

The Festival of Electronics covers entertainment, smartphones and home appliances, aiming to offer something for every festive need, whether shoppers are upgrading, gifting or buying for the home.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Festival of Electronics? It is Reliance Digital's festive-season electronics sale, returning in 2026 with offers across smartphones, TVs, home appliances, laptops and audio products.

Which products are featured in the sale? Featured products include the iPhone 17 Pro, Dell 13 XPS Intel Core 5 Laptop, LG Mini LED TV, Samsung 1.5T Inverter AC , Samsung Front Load Washing Machine and Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth Speaker.

How much does the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB cost in the sale? It is priced at ₹56,990*, subject to terms and conditions.

What is the maximum exchange bonus? Up to ₹20,000* as an assured exchange bonus.

What is the second-product offer? Shop for 15000 or above and get 50% off on select accessories. Offer applicable till stock lasts. Offer Valid till 15th Nov'26.

What bank card and loan offers are available? Up to ₹30,000 discount on leading bank cards and consumer loans*.

When does the sale end? The end date has not been announced.

What is the campaign hashtag? #CelebrateWithNoExcuses

*Terms and conditions apply

About Reliance Digital:

Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store, shop online at www.reliancedigital.in

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