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Home / Business / Reliance Digital's #TakeTheFirstBite Returns with Reimagined 'Mr. iSeek New Phone'

Reliance Digital's #TakeTheFirstBite Returns with Reimagined 'Mr. iSeek New Phone'

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PTI
Updated At : 12:21 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Digital is bringing back its #TakeTheFirstBite campaign ahead of the upcoming Apple flagship launch, with a witty new creative that gives one of the world's most famous apple moments a modern twist.

Reimagined, the creative features Sir Isaac Newton as "Mr. iSeek NewPhone," seated beneath a tree and looking up in anticipation as history repeats itself. A playful nod to the iconic Newton story.

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The thought behind #TakeTheFirstBite is simple: when something this eagerly awaited is about to drop, everyone wants to be among the first to get their hands on it. Through the creative, Reliance Digital builds anticipation around the wait itself, while creating an unmistakable visual connection to the product category, reinforcing Reliance Digital's position as the first and the only destination to grab the most awaited Apple's drop. The OOH is designed to make people stop, look twice and smile, using humour and cultural familiarity to turn the anticipation of the Apple launch into a story of its own.

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More details on the launch will follow post 9th September, post 9:30p.m.

About Reliance Digital: Reliance Digital is India's largest electronics retailer, present in over 800 cities with more than 700+ large-format Reliance Digital stores and 900+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every corner of the country and making the latest technology accessible to all. With over 300 international and national brands and more than 5,000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital offers the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology for their lifestyle. The trained and well-informed staff at every store are always ready to guide customers through every detail of each product. Importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products through Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India's only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Reliance resQ is available all week and is fully equipped to provide end-to-end solutions.

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For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store, shop online at www.reliancedigital.in or www.jiomart.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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