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Home / Business / Reliance Foundation presents 25 electric buses and a dedicated EV charging station to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Reliance Foundation presents 25 electric buses and a dedicated EV charging station to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

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ANI
Updated At : 03:57 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, presented 25 electric buses and a dedicated charging station to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to support cleaner transport for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu formally flagged off the fleet during an event held in Tirumala.

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The transfer of the electric vehicles fulfills a commitment made by Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, during his visit to Tirumala in June 2026. At that time, Ambani pledged 25 electric buses to aid the temple trust's transition toward environmentally sustainable transportation.

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Following the initial commitment, Reliance Foundation worked with TTD to establish the charging infrastructure and operational facilities necessary for running the fleet. The introduction of the buses comes ahead of the two Srivari Brahmotsavams, major temple festivals scheduled to bring large numbers of devotees to Tirumala.

The deployment strengthens the ongoing green mobility measures undertaken by TTD, aimed at reducing reliance on conventional fuel-powered vehicles and offering lower-emission transit options to the millions of worshippers traveling to the site each year.

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Speaking on the initiative, Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani said, "Millions of devotees visit the sacred hills of Tirumala each year for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Supporting their journey is both a privilege and a responsibility."

Ambani further noted the environmental focus of the transport initiative.

"These 25 electric buses are our humble contribution to TTD’s efforts to make the pilgrimage to Tirumala more comfortable while helping safeguard the region’s rich biodiversity."

The project represents a collaborative effort between Reliance Foundation and Jio-bp. While Reliance Foundation provided philanthropic backing, Jio-bp supplied technical expertise in electric mobility systems and charging infrastructure setup.

The deployment forms part of the broader clean mobility and sustainable development programs being pursued by Reliance across the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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