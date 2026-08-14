Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): On the eve of India's Independence Day, Reliance Foundation announced the opening of applications for its flagship Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2026-27, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers contributing to India's growth story.

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Education has the power to transform lives, strengthen communities and build nations. Guided by this belief, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships have been identifying and supporting exceptional young talent across the country, enabling scholars to pursue higher education with confidence while equipping them with opportunities to grow, reaching thousands of students.

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While Reliance has been providing scholarships for over three decades, in December 2022, on the 90th birth anniversary of Reliance Founder-Chairman Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Nita M Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, announced an additional commitment of 50,000 scholarships over 10 years, making it one of India's largest private scholarships.

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Till date, Reliance has awarded over 33,000 scholarships. Last year, the 5,100 selected scholars were from 1,350 institutions across 27 states and seven Union Territories, reflecting the breadth of talent and aspirations from different parts of India. The Reliance Foundation undergraduate Scholarships support 5,000 meritorious students every year, through a merit-cum-means selection process, enabling deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to pursue higher education and realise aspirations.

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships recognise 100 exceptional students annually, pursuing future-ready disciplines, including Engineering, Technology, Energy and Life Sciences. Awarded on the basis of academic excellence and aptitude, the scholarships seek to nurture researchers, innovators and professionals to address the challenges of tomorrow.

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Selected undergraduate students will be provided a scholarship of up to Rs. 2 lakhs, while postgraduate students will receive a scholarship of up to Rs. 6 lakhs, through the duration of their programme.

In addition to the grants, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships provide a holistic development journey with mentorship, leadership development programmes, networking opportunities, interactions with industry experts and a vibrant scholar community to build skills, confidence and perspective to create meaningful impact.

Eligible students can apply online through https://scholarships.reliancefoundation.org/. The undergraduate selection process includes an aptitude assessment and financial background, while postgraduate applicants will be assessed through academic merit, aptitude and other selection parameters. There is no fee at any stage of the application process.

Enabling students to dream big: Through the years, Reliance Foundation scholars have proceeded to excel across technology, healthcare, research, academia, entrepreneurship, public leadership and several other fields, creating meaningful impact within their communities and

beyond. Reliance Foundation looks forward to welcoming another cohort of exceptional young minds whose ideas, innovations and leadership will help shape the India of tomorrow.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing India's development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. (ANI)

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