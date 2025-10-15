DT
Home / Business /

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q2 FY26: Net profit at Rs 306 lakh; income slightly down to Rs 1,813 lakh

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating resilience and operational stability despite marginal declines in income.

According to the exchange filing of the financial results, the company said that on a consolidated basis, it has reported a total income of Rs 1,813 lakh, a slight decrease from Rs 1,837 lakh in the same quarter last year. The dip was primarily attributed to a reduction in other income streams. Nevertheless, RIIL maintained a steady net profit of Rs 306 lakh, nearly mirroring the Rs 312 lakh recorded in the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year (FY) 2024-25.

The standalone performance echoed a similar trend. Total income stood at Rs 1,813 lakh, down slightly from Rs 1,837 lakh year-on-year. Net profit rose modestly to Rs 258 lakh, up from Rs 243 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting disciplined cost management and steady service delivery.

RIIL continues to focus on its core operations, providing critical infrastructure support services, including the transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, as well as other related services. Its primary customer remains Reliance Industries Limited, reinforcing its role as a key player within the broader Reliance ecosystem.

"The Company continues to provide infrastructure support services which include transportation of petroleum products & raw water through pipelines and other support services mainly to Reliance Industries Limited," the filing added.

While the infrastructure sector often sees periods of aggressive expansion, RIIL has indicated that it currently has no new expansion plans underway.

"The Company presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil," the financial document added.

This signals a strategic choice to maintain operational efficiency and financial prudence in a steady market environment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

