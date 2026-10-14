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Home / Business / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure standalone Q2 profit rises 1.2% 

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure standalone Q2 profit rises 1.2% 

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ANI
Updated At : 08:01 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) reported a marginal 1.2 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2.61 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 2.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the company's standalone total income declined 22.4 per cent to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from Rs 18.13 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

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RIIL said in its media release that the decline in total income followed the completion of certain fixed-term contracts.

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The company's standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 20.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.08 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 3.86 crore a year earlier.

Standalone profit before tax declined 22.2 per cent to Rs 2.73 crore from Rs 3.51 crore in the year-ago period.

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On a sequential basis, standalone net profit increased 1.6 per cent from Rs 2.57 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Total income, however, declined 5.8 per cent from Rs 14.92 crore in the previous quarter.

For the first half of FY27, standalone net profit stood at Rs 5.18 crore, marginally higher than Rs 5.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Standalone total income declined 20.4 per cent to Rs 28.98 crore from Rs 36.41 crore.

The company, in an official statement, said, “The total income declined to Rs 1,406 lakh from Rs 1,813 lakh for the same period, following the completion of certain fixed-term contracts. Net Profit for the period reduced to Rs 280 lakh from Rs 306 lakh on a Y-o-Y basis”.

RIIL provides infrastructure support services, including the transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, mainly to Reliance Industries Limited. The company said it presently has no expansion plans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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