Home / Business / Reliance Industries maintains its numero uno position within India Inc in Fortune's Global 500 list for 2025

ANI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Reliance Industries Ltd has maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Global 500 list published by Fortune for the year 2025.

According to the Fortune rankings, Reliance Industries is ranked at #88 in the latest list.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate has gained a whopping 67 places in the last four years, from #155 in 2021.

India has nine companies in the Fortune's Global 500 list this year - five of them from the public sector and four from the private sector.

For Reliance Industries, it is now its 22nd year being a part of the Fortune Global 500 list, much longer than any other private sector company in India.

The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2025.

Reliance Industries closed 2024-25 with record high consolidated gross revenues of Rs 1,071,174 crore, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA of Rs 183,422 crore, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year, with each of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C), oil and gas, retail and digital services businesses posting healthy growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

