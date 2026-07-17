Reliance Industries Q1 FY27 revenue jumps 24.5% to Rs 3.4 lakh crore

Reliance Industries Limited on Friday posted consolidated revenue of Rs 340,257 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), up 24.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 273,252 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported recurring consolidated EBITDA of Rs 54,067 crore, up 10.1 percent YoY in Q1 FY27.

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Recurring consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 23,001 crore, up 5.7 percent YoY. EBITDA also increased by 10.1 percent YoY to Rs 54,067 crore during the first quarter of FY27.

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The company's capital expenditure for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at Rs 38,682 crore. It continued to make significant progress on projects in the O2C and new energy businesses. The company is also investing in strengthening and expanding its consumer business infrastructure and reach.

In Q1 FY27, the company reported tax expenses of Rs 7,629 crore, up 18 percent from Rs 6,465 crore in the same period last year. Depreciation rose 9.1 percent YoY to Rs 15,100 crore, largely due to higher depreciation in Digital Services following the capitalisation of 5G assets.

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Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said the company had made a steady start to FY27, with all its businesses delivering strong operating performance. He added that Reliance's diversified business portfolio had once again demonstrated its resilience during a quarter marked by continuing geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity markets.

"The digital services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio's performance across mobility, home broadband, and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 percent YoY," Ambani said.

In another development, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has given Reliance Jio the go-ahead to launch a constellation of about 1,600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The approval was granted following a technical evaluation involving IN-SPACe, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).