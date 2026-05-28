Reliance Industries records consolidated revenue of Rs 11,75,919 crore, up by 9.8% in FY26 led by Retail and Digital segments

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) consolidated revenue for FY26 grew by 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 11,75,919 crore (USD 124.0 billion), driven by robust double-digit growth in Digital Services, Retail and Media & Entertainment businesses.

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According to the company's annual report, RIL delivered a strong financial performance marked by record revenues and profits. Exports for the financial year reached Rs 2,78,808 crore. EBITDA for the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at Rs 2,07,911 crore (USD 21.9 billion), registering an expansion of 13.4 per cent YoY. This expansion was boosted by strong performances in Digital Services and Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segments.

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The report highlighted that the profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 95,754 crore (USD 10.1 billion), which represented a rise of 17.8 per cent compared to the previous financial year. Concurrently, the consolidated cash profits for the year increased to Rs 1,71,258 crore, growing by 16.6 per cent YoY.

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Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries said, "RIL has become the first Indian company to cross USD 10 billion in annual net profit."

In terms of segment performance, the digital services segment saw its EBITDA increase by 17.8 per cent. The report noted that Jio solidified its leadership in the Indian digital ecosystem, crossing several operational milestones. The business delivered strong performance led by increasing 5G adoption, higher ARPU and greater traction in broadband offerings.

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The retail business showed an EBITDA increase of 7.7 per cent, demonstrating resilience and scale. According to RIL, "revenue growth remained well-rounded, with contribution from all consumption baskets and an expanding footprint."

The media and entertainment segment reported a 218.7 per cent surge in EBITDA. "The business achieved record levels of viewership, registering industry-leading engagement metrics and robust double-digit revenue growth," RIL said. EBITDA improved significantly with strong margin delivery.

"Our financial performance reflects not just growth, but the strength and discipline that underpin it. These results are a testament to our ability to execute consistently in the face of global uncertainty," Ambani stated.

Meanwhile, the O2C segment recorded a 10.1 per cent EBITDA increase. The report stated that O2C business continued to exhibit operational excellence amid highly volatile energy markets. "While transportation fuel cracks remained supportive, the segment maximised profitability through higher operating rates, optimised feedstock sourcing and higher domestic product placements," RIL noted.

On the other hand, the oil and gas business experienced a 10.1 per cent decline in EBITDA, witnessing a moderation in revenues and EBITDA, in line with natural decline in production in the KG D6 block and softer gas prices.

As of March 31, 2026, the gross debt stood at Rs 3,74,421 crore (USD 39.5 billion), while the net debt was positioned at Rs 1,24,717 crore (USD 13.2 billion). Capital expenditure for the fiscal year reached Rs 1,44,271 crore (USD 15.2 billion), compared to Rs 1,31,107 crore in the preceding year.

On a standalone basis, the revenue for the company stood at Rs 5,46,852 crore (USD 57.7 billion), which is a decrease of 1.9 per cent compared to the previous fiscal. Standalone EBITDA reached Rs 78,085 crore (USD 8.2 billion), growing 5.3 per cent YoY, while the standalone profit after tax was 24.4 per cent higher at Rs 43,851 crore (USD 4.6 billion).

"We are inspired by a simple yet powerful conviction: What is good for India is good for Reliance. The story of India's rise will be written in this decade-and we intend to contribute significantly towards its most defining chapters," Ambani stated. (ANI)

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