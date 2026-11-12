Reliance Industries to invest Rs 43,000 crore in coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries plans to invest approximately Rs 43,000 crore in two phases for constructing an integrated underground coal gasification facility in Andhra Pradesh, sources privy to the matter said.

The project could eventually attract investments of up to Rs 2.7 lakh crore over its lifetime and generate around 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs, the sources said.

The proposal contributes to a series of significant investments in Andhra Pradesh, where Google has pledged USD 15 billion to establish an AI hub, and Reliance along with its joint venture partners aims to invest USD 11 billion in data center capacity.

On Thursday, Kia’s Indian division announced plans to invest approximately USD 2 billion to set up another manufacturing facility in the state.

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Reliance's proposed project will use underground coal gasification technology to convert deep-seated coal deposits into usable gas without resorting to conventional mining methods.

The firm plans to allocate approximately Rs 3,000 crore in the initial phase, which will consist of exploration, geological evaluations, and pilot demonstrations to determine the project’s technical and commercial viability.

The second phase, which requires an initial investment of roughly Rs 40,000 crore, will commence only after the first phase is successfully completed and the required regulatory approvals are obtained.

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The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will serve as the key facilitation body, supporting Reliance Industries by coordinating between state government departments regarding access to land, water, and electricity, and engaging with central ministries.

The Union Coal Ministry granted Reliance Industries the Chintalpudi Sector A1 and Recherla coal blocks located in the Eluru district.