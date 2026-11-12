Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Reliance Industries to invest Rs 43,000 crore in coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries to invest Rs 43,000 crore in coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh

The proposed project will use underground coal gasification technology to convert deep-seated coal deposits into usable gas without resorting to conventional mining methods

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:01 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The project could eventually attract investments of up to Rs 2.7 lakh crore over its lifetime and generate around 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs, the sources said. Reliance file
Advertisement

Reliance Industries plans to invest approximately Rs 43,000 crore in two phases for constructing an integrated underground coal gasification facility in Andhra Pradesh, sources privy to the matter said.

The project could eventually attract investments of up to Rs 2.7 lakh crore over its lifetime and generate around 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs, the sources said.

The proposal contributes to a series of significant investments in Andhra Pradesh, where Google has pledged USD 15 billion to establish an AI hub, and Reliance along with its joint venture partners aims to invest USD 11 billion in data center capacity.

On Thursday, Kia’s Indian division announced plans to invest approximately USD 2 billion to set up another manufacturing facility in the state.

Advertisement

Reliance's proposed project will use underground coal gasification technology to convert deep-seated coal deposits into usable gas without resorting to conventional mining methods.

The firm plans to allocate approximately Rs 3,000 crore in the initial phase, which will consist of exploration, geological evaluations, and pilot demonstrations to determine the project’s technical and commercial viability.

The second phase, which requires an initial investment of roughly Rs 40,000 crore, will commence only after the first phase is successfully completed and the required regulatory approvals are obtained.

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will serve as the key facilitation body, supporting Reliance Industries by coordinating between state government departments regarding access to land, water, and electricity, and engaging with central ministries.

The Union Coal Ministry granted Reliance Industries the Chintalpudi Sector A1 and Recherla coal blocks located in the Eluru district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts