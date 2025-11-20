DT
Reliance Infrastructure forms Board of Management to boost governance

Reliance Infrastructure forms Board of Management to boost governance

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Reliance Infrastructure Limited on Thursday formed a new Board of Management (BOM) to enhance governance and strategic oversight across its operations, the company announced after today's board meeting.

The new Board of Management will consist of the Executive Director, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), and other senior business leaders within the company.

"Reliance Infrastructure, one of the largest infrastructure companies, today announced that its Board of Directors, at their meeting held on November 19, 2025, has approved the constitution of the Board of Management (BOM) comprising the Executive Director, Key Managerial Personnel, and senior business leaders of the Company," read the company's press release.

The creation of the Board of Management represents a step in Reliance Infrastructure's pursuit of stronger governance, sharper oversight mechanisms, and the building of a more agile and future-ready organisation. The initiative reflects the Company's commitment to adopting best-in-class governance practices that support long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

This move aims to strengthen governance, enhance oversight, and make the organisation more agile and future-ready. The BOM will focus on driving growth in key areas, including: Defence, Renewables Manufacturing and Power Distribution.

"Reliance Infrastructure also highlighted the emerging growth opportunities within its subsidiaries in defence, renewables manufacturing, comprising solar and battery and in power distribution," added the release.

By establishing the BOM, Reliance Infrastructure demonstrates its commitment to best-in-class governance practices, supporting long-term value creation for stakeholders. This strategic shift positions the company for future growth and success. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

