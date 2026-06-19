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Home / Business / Reliance Intelligence set to disrupt AI economics: Akash Ambani

Reliance Intelligence set to disrupt AI economics: Akash Ambani

In August, Reliance Industries launched Reliance Intelligence, a fully-owned division to advance artificial intelligence in India

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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In this screengrab from a video posted on June 19, 2026, Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani addresses the 49th Annual General Meeting (post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Photo: @RelianceUpdates/YT via PTI
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Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani on Friday said that Reliance Intelligence will disrupt AI economics by making it significantly more affordable for every Indian by the end of the decade, just like Jio made data affordable.

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Speaking at Reliance Industries’ 49th annual general meeting, Ambani said Reliance Intelligence is developing reliable, reasonably priced, multilingual AI services that will be available in 22 Indian languages.

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The firm showcased some of the AI applications which include JioBharatIQ, an AI companion, AI Vyapar for small companies, JioHealth IQ for healthcare support, JioLearnIQ for education, and JioKrishi IQ for farmers.

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“What we are building is an AI for India, AI by India, and AI that will one day serve the world. Unlike global AI platforms that build in English and translate later, Jio is building AI natively in Indian languages,” he said.

An AI assistant that thinks and replies in their language, for instance, might be available to a farmer who asks questions in Marathi or a student who speaks Tamil, he said.

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Ambani went on to say that the JioBharat platform has already demonstrated that Jio can provide India with powerful smart gadgets for just Rs 999.

“With network-edge AI inference, we will bring advanced AI experiences to affordable devices. When AI becomes ubiquitous and easily accessible, India will not merely participate in the AI century, it will lead it,” he said.

Furthermore, the company is also building a top-notch team of AI researchers and engineers, along with investing in India’s AI startup ecosystem and working with top Indian colleges and research institutions.

In August, Reliance Industries launched Reliance Intelligence, a fully-owned division to advance artificial intelligence in India, in line with chairman Mukesh Ambani’s goal of transforming the company into a “deep-tech enterprise” in addition to its telecom, retail, and energy divisions.

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