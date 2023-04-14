Reliance Jio becomes first operator to cover entire Delhi–Amritsar National Highway with 5G services

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Reliance Jio today announced that it has become the first and only operator to cover the entire 450 kms long Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH) with 5G services. Jio True 5G services are now live in Delhi NCR and all cities of Punjab and Haryana including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh Tricity, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, etc., along the Amritsar – Delhi NH.

Jio has launched its 5G services in Sirhind and Rajpura today. Jio users travelling on this NH will now enjoy seamless True 5G connectivity all the way.

Jio True 5G network covers all important localities and areas including educational and coaching institutes, malls and markets, residential areas, hospitals, government buildings, other commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, internal roads and state highways etc. in all these cities.

A Jio spokesperson said, ''We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services across all cities on the Delhi – Amritsar National Highway, which is not just a highway but an ‘Economic Lifeline’ for the people of whole of the North India. We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the region as well.”

