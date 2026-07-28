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Home / Business / Reliance Jio leads in active wireless subscriber additions with 3.33 million additions in June 2026: TRAI

Reliance Jio leads in active wireless subscriber additions with 3.33 million additions in June 2026: TRAI

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ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Reliance Jio led all Indian telecom service providers in active wireless subscriber additions in June 2026, adding 3.33 million active users during the month, according to official data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The operator logged the highest monthly active user additions among all service providers operating in the country.

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The expansion in June pushed Jio's active, or Visitor Location Register (VLR), subscriber base to 498.90 million. This performance placed the company ahead of Bharti Airtel, which recorded an addition of 2.92 million active users during the same timeframe.

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Meanwhile, other telecom players, including Vodafone Idea and state-run entities BSNL and MTNL, registered net declines in their active subscriber bases. Following these movements, Jio retained the largest active user base in India, holding a 41.5 per cent share of the nation's total 1,201.06 million active wireless connection pool.

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Across the broader telecommunications sector, India's total telephone subscriber count reached 1,348.08 million at the end of June 2026. This reflected a net nationwide increase of 4.98 million total subscribers across all platforms and service providers during the single month.

In terms of overall wireless mobile connections, Jio continued to occupy the leading position as India's largest mobile operator. The company added 2.15 million total wireless subscribers in June, bringing its total wireless customer base to 503.58 million. With this total, Jio commanded a 39.3 per cent market share of the country's total mobile subscriber space.

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Beyond mobile services, Jio retained its top standing in the wireline segment as the nation's largest fixed-line operator. The provider added 144,057 wireline connections in June, expanding its overall fixed-line subscriber count to 15.63 million connections and accounting for a 32.7 per cent share of the national wireline sector.

The operator also extended its lead in advanced connectivity offerings, specifically in 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). Jio registered 145,790 new FWA additions during June, marking the highest monthly addition among all operators. The growth expanded Jio's 5G FWA base to 9.11 million subscribers, which constituted 70.5 per cent of India's total 12.94 million 5G FWA market.

Furthermore, TRAI noted that Jio remained the only telecom operator in India reporting 5G Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) fixed-wireless subscribers. The operator added 201,302 connections in this category during the month, raising its total 5G UBR subscriber base to 4.93 million. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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