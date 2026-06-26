Reliance Jio strengthens telecom market leadership with subscriber growth in May 2026: TRAI data

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Reliance Jio continued to strengthen its position in the Indian telecom sector in May 2026, maintaining leadership across wireless, visitor location register (VLR), wireline and fixed wireless access (FWA) segments, according to industry data based on the latest TRAI report.

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In the wireless segment, Jio recorded approximately 1.3 times higher Home Location Register (HLR) net additions.

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The company's market share also expanded by 62 basis points year-on-year to reach 41.6 per cent, further reinforcing its leadership in the wireless market.

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Jio also maintained its dominance in the Visitor Location Register (VLR) segment, holding a Customer Market Share (CMS) of 44.2 per cent. The company's VLR share increased by 132 basis points year-on-year, marking the highest annual gain among all telecom operators.

According to the data, Jio was the only telecom operator to report positive net subscriber additions during May 2026. The company added 2.3 million users during the month, while other operators witnessed either slower growth or declines.

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The company also continued to expand its presence in the wireline market. Jio recorded approximately 8.2 times higher subscriber additions than its nearest competitor during May 2026.

The growth in the wireline business was largely driven by Jio AirFiber, which contributed 0.4 million Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscriber additions during the month.

Jio continued to dominate the country's FWA market, commanding an estimated market share of 78.4 per cent.

The company reported a total of 4,732,703 Unlicensed Band Radio (UBR) Fixed Wireless subscribers at the end of May 2026. This represented a monthly growth of 5.05 per cent compared with April 2026.

Jio also strengthened its position in the 5G fixed wireless segment. By the end of May 2026, the company had reached 8,968,567 5G Fixed Wireless subscribers.

The latest subscriber data highlights Jio's continued leadership across multiple telecom segments. (ANI)

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