New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program 2026, one of India's most sought-after entry pathways for young engineering talent. After two successful editions in 2024 and 2025, the company is now inviting applications from engineering students graduating in 2026 for a career-defining opportunity.

A Platform to Shape India's Technical Future

The GET program is designed to identify and nurture high-potential engineering graduates across the country. Selected candidates undergo a one-year structured journey, which includes immersive training, mentorship, and on-the-job assignments. Upon successful completion, they take on key technical roles in Reliance's Energy and Materials businesses and functions, becoming part of the company's long-term growth story.

Since its launch in 2024, the program has consistently recruited nearly 1,000 fresh engineers each year, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent for the company's expanding businesses. What sets GET apart is its pan-India reach, using digital platforms to ensure that opportunities extend even to engineering students from remote regions.

Who Can Apply?

Reliance is seeking applications from B.E./B. Tech students graduating in 2026 in the following core engineering disciplines: Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Civil, and Fire Engineering.

Eligibility criteria include meeting academic benchmarks and ensuring no active backlogs at the time of application. Candidates are advised to carefully review the requirements before applying.

Key Dates and Application Process

Applications open now, and the deadline is on 15 October 2025, 11:59 PM IST

Application link at Reliance GET 2026 on Unstop

Applicants will undergo a rigorous yet transparent selection process, including online assessments, interviews, and evaluations.

The company has also released this QR code for quick access to the application page.

Opportunities Beyond Recruitment

For students, GET is not just about landing a first job. It offers exposure to some of India's largest industrial and energy projects, access to cutting-edge technologies, and the chance to contribute to Reliance's future-ready businesses -- from advanced materials to clean energy.

Reliance emphasises that GETs are treated as future technical leaders, with structured growth paths and meaningful responsibilities. The company's investment in this program reflects its commitment to building a workforce capable of meeting India's industrial ambitions and energy transition goals.

A Call to Young Engineers

As Reliance opens its doors once again, engineering graduates from every corner of India are encouraged to apply and take part in a program that blends scale, impact, and opportunity.

With the application deadline set for 21 October 2025, this is the moment for final-year engineering students to step forward. The Graduate Engineer Trainee Program 2026 promises not only a first career break but also a chance to contribute to India's largest private sector enterprise as it builds the future of energy, materials, and technology.

For thousands of young engineers, this could be the start of a career that shapes both their personal growth and the nation's progress. (ANI)

