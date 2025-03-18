Reliance Nippon Life Insurance partners with TimesPro and IIM Indore to Shape the Future of Leadership

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Ltd. (RNLIC), in collaboration with TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, successfully conducted an exclusive Leadership Development Programme recently, aimed at equipping RNLIC's Branch Managers, Heads and Area Managers with the essential cross-functional skills required to lead effectively in an evolving business landscape.

TimesPro (L&D Training Provider) organised a two-day residential programme at IIM Indore, the programme was thoughtfully designed to equip participants with the skills needed to navigate today's workplace requirements. Led by distinguished IIM faculty, the sessions focused on building resilience, managing stress and enhancing overall effectiveness. Participants benefitted from an immersive learning experience that blended case studies, interactive discussions and business simulations with team-building exercises. These activities not only strengthened collaboration but also sharpened problem-solving and customer management skills. By focusing on skill development, the programme empowered attendees to improve productivity, efficiency and adaptability in their roles. Given its overwhelming success, RNLIC plans to conduct multiple batches of this program throughout the year.

Commitment to Excellence

"At Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, we firmly believe that nurturing future leaders at every level is the cornerstone of sustained organizational excellence. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to investing in human capital and cultivating a high-performance culture. By strategically developing leadership at the branch level through our flagship leadership program - Samruddhi, we are empowering our teams with the acumen to drive operational excellence, make insightful decisions, and fortify our leadership pipeline. Through a meticulously curated and diverse blend of learning modules, designed to hone management and decision-making capabilities, we are equipping our workforce with the expertise required to accelerate organizational growth while fostering a culture of agility, innovation, and unparalleled customer-centricity," said Mr. Srinivas Ladwa, Chief Human Resources Officer, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Bridging Industry and Academia

Arun Kabra, President - Enterprise Business and CFO, TimesPro said, "We are delighted to partner with IIM Indore to deliver this cutting-edge leadership programme for RNLI. At TimesPro, we are committed to empowering professionals with future-ready skills, enabling them to thrive in today's fast-changing business landscape. This collaboration underscores our dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry, driving impactful organisational growth."

Academic Expertise for Industry Leadership

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, noted, "Leadership is the cornerstone of organizational success. Through this programme, we aim to equip professionals with the tools necessary to lead with agility and resilience. As a pioneer in management education, IIM Indore brings unparalleled expertise in designing industry-aligned programmes that address critical skill gaps. This programme, offered in collaboration with TimesPro, further strengthens our commitment to aligning academic insights with industry requirements.

About Reliance Nippon Life Insurance:

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance is one of India's leading and most trusted private life insurance company with total Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs35,508 Cr. and a Total Sum Assured of Rs91,720 Cr. as of March 31, 2024. The company is one of the largest non-bank-supported private life insurers with over 10 million policyholders, a strong distribution network of 713 branches and 61,036 advisors as on March 31, 2024. The company holds Claim Settlement Ratio of 98.8% as on March 31, 2024. In FY25, the company was recognized as one of the top 20 places to work by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute.

About IIM Indore:

IIM Indore is one of the top 100 global business schools and the second IIM in India to achieve the prestigious Triple Crown accreditation--EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. Recognized for its excellence in management education, IIM Indore consistently ranks among the top institutes in national and international rankings, including NIRF, QS, and FT-100. With a diverse portfolio of executive education programmes, including over 200 specialized courses tailored for professionals across India and the Middle East, IIM Indore continues to empower leaders with globally relevant skills.

About TimesPro:

Established in 2013, TimesPro is a premier Higher EdTech platform dedicated to equipping aspiring professionals with future-ready skills. TimesPro's industry-aligned programmes are designed to bridge skill gaps through cutting-edge technology and accessible learning solutions.

TimesPro offers a wide range of early-career training programmes in BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology, executive education in collaboration with top-tier institutions like IIMs and IITs, and corporate learning interventions for organisations looking to upskill their workforce. As a part of The Times Group, TimesPro is committed to driving learning transformation through world-class education.

