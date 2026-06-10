Reliance partners with Meta for 168 MW AI-enabled data centre in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today announced a partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) for a data centre project in Jamnagar, Gujarat. RIL will develop a data center with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale. According to a media release, this facility marks the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta.

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Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global Al revolution."

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Meta will lease capacity from the Jamnagar facility to serve its global infrastructure, supporting its core business and artificial intelligence compute needs. Under the agreement, RIL operates as a single-window solutions provider, handling end-to-end services spanning design, construction, utility management, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services.

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This partnership is aligned with the Government of India's priorities which designate data centres as strategic national infrastructure and introduces a long-term policy framework to attract global AI infrastructure investment into India.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, "We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first Al-enabled data center in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our Al infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy," Zuckerberg said.

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The facility will utilise renewable energy for power and desalinated seawater for cooling purposes. The location provides access to Jio's extensive fibre network and India's western submarine cable landing stations.

"At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of Al innovation not just for India, but for the world. Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale Al computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality," Ambani added. (ANI)

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