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Home / Business / Reliance plans to raise $1.32 billion for its first local debt sale after 3 years

Reliance plans to raise $1.32 billion for its first local debt sale after 3 years

This would be RIL's first selling of rupee bonds since November 2023, when it raised Rs 20,000 crore in the largest local-currency debt sale by an Indian non-financial company

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Mukesh Ambani. Image credit/ANI File
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Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to resume trading in the Indian rupee bond market after almost three years, as per the source from the banking sector who are privy to the matter.

This would be the largest single-tranche fundraising by a rated company since November 2023.

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According to sources, the oil-to-telecom company intends to raise Rs 12,500 crore (USD 1.32 billion) by selling five-year notes at an annual coupon of 7.47 per cent. Investors are expected to submit bids during the week ending September 18.

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This would be RIL's first selling of rupee bonds since November 2023, when it raised Rs 20,000 crore in the largest local-currency debt sale by an Indian non-financial company.

​The company has not shared their comments on the matter yet.

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The sources stated that such finance is now less expensive than dollar debt sales due to a significant drop in local yields on up to five-year bonds.

Since the beginning of June, the yield on five-year government bonds has fallen by 33 basis points, mostly due to massive dollar inflows under the central bank's subsidised schemes.

Higher US Treasury rates reduced the cost of dollar finance for Indian borrowers, while flows driven by participants in the non-resident dollar deposit system decreased local yields.

The sources added that big private banks will partially subscribe to these bonds in addition to serving as the deal's arrangers.

In the meanwhile, the company is talking to investors and bankers about issuing a 10-year bond.

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