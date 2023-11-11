Reliance raises Rs 20,000 cr at 7.79% interest

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

Reliance Industries has raised Rs 20,000 crore in the largest bond issue by a non-financial Indian firm, paying 7.79% interest rate, the company said on Friday. The coupon rate is 40 basis points more than the government’s borrowing cost.

“We wish to inform that the company today allotted 20 lakh secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, issued on private placement basis,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.