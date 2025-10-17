Reliance Retail Q2 revenue surges 18% YoY; customer base crosses 369 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 17 (ANI): Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited, reported a strong performance for the quarter ended September 2025, with revenue rising 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90,018 crore.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 6,816 crore, up 16.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, driven by higher volumes across all formats.

Reliance Retail's registered customer base expanded to 369 million, marking a 12.8 per cent year-on-year increase, while the total number of outlets grew to 19,821, with 875 new stores opened during the quarter.

"All formats registered higher volume, propelling strong growth in both revenue and EBITDA. There has also been a sustained pick-up in our quick hyperlocal delivery model," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Highlighting the company's focus on consumer-centric growth, Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, RRVL, said, "GST rate changes will further accelerate consumption growth as consumers get the benefit of lower prices. Our success is a testament to our deep understanding of the consumer."

The company said it continues to focus on expanding its footprint and enhancing customer experience, with all retail formats contributing to the growth momentum.

Reliance Retail is the retail initiative of Reliance Industries and is central to the group's consumer-facing businesses. It operates in a wide array of store formats that cater to both planned shopping and daily needs, including grocery, consumer electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and pharmaceutical products.

In Grocery, Reliance Retail operates Fresh Signature, Smart Bazaar, 7-Eleven and others, focusing on food, fresh produce, bakery, dairy products, home and personal care products.

In pharma, it addresses both online and offline needs of consumers through Netmeds, a digital platform, along with Netmeds' freestanding stores.

In consumer electronics, Reliance Retail operates Reliance Digital and MyJio store formats, which offer a wide range of consumer electronic products, including home appliances, computing, mobiles and accessories.

In fashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail operates a portfolio of formats to cater to value, mid, premium, and luxury segments. It operates stores like Trends, Reliance Jewels, Hamleys, and others, with a portfolio of big brands including GAP, Armani, Burberry, GAS, Marks & Spencer, among others. (ANI)

